UAE, Dubai: As the nation geared up to celebrate Emirati Children's Day on March 15th, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) organised a virtual forum themed "Children's Rights".

The webinar, which was held in collaboration with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department and the Dubai Judicial Institute, aimed to highlight the importance of safeguarding children's rights and uplifting their standing in society.

The event reflects the foundation's commitment to improving the lives of children and boosting their awareness. It's a move that implements the wise leadership's directives and aligns with national strategies focused on creating the perfect environment for nurturing children.

HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the foundation, stressed that Emirati Children's Day is a crucial event, underscoring the importance of nurturing care and advancing children's rights within UAE society. She described the day as a vital chance to amplify awareness about the critical need for a secure and enriching environment conducive to the wholesome growth of children.

She emphasized that celebrating Emirati Children's Day not only boosts social responsibility values but also reaffirms the importance of prioritising the well-being of future generations and fosters positive interactions between children and society while reinforcing a sense of national identity.

Al Mansouri reiterated that DFWAC’s commitment to shaping a promising future for the younger generations, offering the necessary support and opportunities to help fulfil their potential and dreams. Moreover, Al Mansouri emphasized that collaborating with government and private sectors, alongside civil society, is key to ensuring children's rights and providing them with a safe and steady environment. She added that looking after children is everyone's responsibility, and it's an issue that we have to tackle together with continuous and coordinated efforts from all sides.

The forum covered three main topics, exploring children's rights from different angles. Firstly, Dubai Foundation for Women & Children explored children's rights from a psychological and social standpoint. Then, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department explored children's rights from a religious perspective. Lastly, the Dubai Judicial Institute tackled children's rights from a legal standpoint. Sheikh Yaqoub Al Hooti, a prominent preacher, and Counselor Hamda Ahli led detailed discussions on ways to protect and promote children's rights in society.

Meanwhile, Amna Al Mutawa, Director of Psychological Services at the foundation, shed light on the psychological aspect, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the child's right to emotional fulfilment, a proper social upbringing, and a safe home environment free from violence. Moreover, she stressed the significance of taking a holistic approach to addressing the child's needs, considering their psychological, physical, and emotional well-being.