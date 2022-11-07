Dubai, UAE: The Museum of the Future is using Dubai Fitness Challenge: Dubai 30x30 as a platform to underline the important role exercise and mental wellbeing will have in future societies where humans will increasingly rely on technology in their daily lives.

Recent inventions such as smartphones applications have removed the need for humans to complete simple tasks themselves. While these technologies have undeniably helped to improve lives, the increased amount of screen time has resulted in reduced physical activity.

In line with its efforts to reinforce the importance of health and wellbeing, the museum is hosting a schedule of five activities under the theme of ‘Future Fit’ alongside the Dubai Fitness Challenge from 5-26 November. These activities include yoga sessions, exercise bootcamps, and spin classes in collaboration with Crank, an indoor cycling and boutique fitness studio.

MOTF at Dubai Ride

As part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, four of the museum’s team members participated in ‘Dubai Ride’ on 6 November using avant-garde Reevo e-bikes, which are currently on display at the museum’s ‘Tomorrow Today’ exhibition alongside other futuristic prototypes and products.

Reevo bikes are billed “the e-bikes of the future” as they are powered by a unique electronic drivetrain developed to power the bike’s hubless wheels. The bikes feature an electronic adaptive pedal assist system that provides algorithmically tailored assistance to the rider.

Wellbeing at MOTF

The Museum of the Future, through its immersive experiences, highlights that humanity must focus on its inner self as much as on innovating new technologies. The museum places great importance on the topic of health as it is an essential component in the success and development of new generations.

The Al Waha floor at the museum is a sanctuary from digital life. It is an opportunity for visitors to explore themselves in a world that stimulates their senses. Visitors embark on an intimate journey in an environment centred around health and wellbeing, where they can easily detach from technology. The surroundings help people to meditate, reconnect with themselves and restore natural balance.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge is an annual celebration that helps advocate healthy lifestyles in the UAE.

