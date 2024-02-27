More than 1500 international brands from over 400 companies on display

Global Dermatology Market to Reach USD 3.14 Billion by 2032

Dubai, UAE: The 23rd edition of the Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition, Dubai Derma 2024, is scheduled to convene from March 5th to 7th at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Representing the largest scientific dermatology gathering in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent region, the event will unite dermatology specialists, industry leaders, and key decision-makers from the region and worldwide.

The event will host approximately 301 international speakers who will contribute their expertise across 51 scientific sessions and 53 workshops. Moreover, attendees can explore 30 digital poster presentations showcasing the insights of international professionals. Key topics encompass medical, therapeutic, pediatric, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. Notable highlights include clinical case presentations designed to deepen understanding of new procedures and diagnostic approaches.

Dubai Derma 2024 anticipates over 25,000 visitors from 112 participating countries converging to engage in scientific discourse and explore business prospects within the sector. With more than 1500 international brands represented, sourced from over 400 regional and global enterprises, the exhibition promises a diverse array of offerings. Additionally, dedicated country pavilions from Korea, France, and Italy will showcase their premier products from leading global brands, available for purchase and distribution.

His Excellency Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, PAM Roving Ambassador for the GCC Region, Executive Chairman of Dubai Derma, expressed: "The exhibition industry has become central to the economy as it opens new avenues for development by sharing experiences and knowledge and providing a wider space for partnerships that will serve people and provide them with more solutions that contribute to improving their quality of life. Today we work in various areas to support human well-being, especially in "Health sector" Dubai Derma 2024 is an exceptional and mass event with large and more international participation, with more than 1,500 international brands from 400 regional and international companies participating in the exhibition this year, as well as national pavilion offerings dedicated to Korea, France, Italy, and other countries offering their leading products from international brands as an important opportunity to share knowledge and experiences."

Dr. Ibrahim Galadari, Professor of Dermatology and Chairman of Dubai Derma Conference, stated: "Dubai Derma serves as a dynamic platform that champions continuing medical education, fosters collaboration, and facilitates the exchange of knowledge and research among physicians in the Gulf, Arab countries, and globally. Established as the premier medical event in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent region, Dubai Derma stands as one of the world's foremost gatherings. The event will welcome esteemed speakers from across the globe, presenting a golden opportunity to convene in Dubai, the Jewel of the UAE."

With the theme 'Shaping the Future of Dermatology and Aesthetics’, ‘the event promises to be a significant platform for industry professionals worldwide. Numerous lectures and workshops will delve into the latest advancements in dermatology, medical aesthetics, therapeutics, and pharmaceuticals. Moreover, discussions will center on critical sector-related issues, including challenges and strategies for overcoming them.

Dr. Hassan Galadari, Head of the Scientific Committee for Dubai Derma, expressed: "Dubai Derma 2024 embodies a celebration of the field, its practitioners, and the next generation of dermatologists in training. The conference guarantees an experience that is both informative and interactive, engaging, and pertinent. Through global collaboration and the embracing of new techniques and methodologies, dermatology's landscape is expanding, enriching its scope and potential."

Dubai Derma 2024 encompasses four days of pre-conferences and workshops, taking place from March 2nd to 5th. These sessions include specialized courses such as the Pre-Conference Course on Dermatology and Dermatopathology. Additionally, from March 4th to 7th, 2024, the event features the AADA Fellowship Course on Dermatology, Aesthetics, and Lasers. These pre-event programs offer participants opportunities to delve into specific topics and enhance their expertise before the main event commences.

The Arab Academy of Dermatology and Aesthetics (AADA), recognized as the largest, most influential, and most representative dermatology group in the Arab region, will conduct an AADA Fellowship Course on Dermatology, Aesthetics, and Laser. Commencing a day prior to Dubai Derma as a pre-course, the program will extend throughout the event. It will encompass specialized scientific procedures aimed at augmenting skills and techniques through advanced courses.

The global dermatology market, valued at USD 1.59 billion in 2022, is projected to reach approximately USD 3.14 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.03% from 2023 to 2032.



Events like Dubai Derma play a pivotal role in highlighting the significance of dermatology through conferences and exhibitions. These platforms showcase the latest research and advanced products, thereby fostering growth and enhancement within the industry.

Dubai Derma is organized annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, in cooperation with the Pan Arab League of Dermatology, the Arab Academy of Dermatology Aesthetics (AADA), and the GCC League of Dermatologists. The event is also supported by the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Leprologists (IADVL), the Pakistan Association of Dermatologists, the Sri Lanka College of Dermatologists, and the Georgian Association of Photodermatology and Skin Cancer. Dubai Derma is also a regional official supporter of the World Congress of Dermatology, which will be held from July 3rd–8th and is organized by the International League of Dermatological Societies.

