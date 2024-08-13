Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has hosted a webinar in Turkish language on the legal aspects surrounding import and export activities in Dubai for businesses in Türkiye. Held in partnership with Clout Legal Consultancy LLC (UAE) in association with Clout Law Firm (JOR) and Clout Law Firm (TUR), the webinar was attended by 99 participants from different business sectors across Türkiye.

The webinar elaborated on risk management methods encouraging participants to research the real legal and economic status of local dealers as a means of minimising the risk of unpaid debt. It also discussed compliance requirements and best practices for managing situations involving legal compliance in an import and export context, including personal data protection.

Payment security was also examined, providing attendees insights into alternative measures to secure payments expected from dealers, such as letter of guarantees or cheques. Participants also gained a better understanding of management techniques to minimise the tax impacts of unpaid debt in import and export transactions. The webinar also explored methods for effective dispute resolution and recovery processes in cases of import and export conflicts.

Dubai Chambers hosts a wide variety of events ranging from specialised legal workshops and seminars to smaller roundtable discussions. These sessions provide members and the business community with valuable insights into the latest legal developments and ensure they are fully prepared to comply with all legal obligations and responsibilities.

As the engine of Dubai’s economic development and business growth, Dubai Chambers is committed to boosting the growth of businesses in the emirate, ensuring the success of Dubai companies overseas, accelerating the emirate’s digital economy, protecting the interests of the business community, and strengthening the emirate’s position as a leading global business hub.

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

