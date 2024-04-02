Attended by 260 participants, the workshops were organised in partnership with three expert legal firms to provide a better understanding of the emirate’s business landscape.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has organised three workshops covering pertinent legal topics to empower businesses in Dubai. Attended by 260 participants, the workshops were organised in partnership with three expert legal firms to provide a better understanding of the emirate’s business landscape.

“We have conducted numerous workshops and webinars to strengthen awareness on the legal requirements of conducting business in Dubai. Our continued efforts are important in helping companies ensure their compliance with laws and regulations. These workshops contribute to the enhancement of Dubai’s favourable business environment, reinforcing the private sector’s confidence in Dubai’s ability to remain at the forefront of the global business landscape,” said His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

In collaboration with Habib Al Mulla and Partners, a workshop on Labour Law discussed employment regulations in the UAE. The session covered various topics including employment contracts, obligations of the employee and the employer, leaves, non-compete clauses, emiratisation, termination, and labour disputes.

Another workshop focusing on new legislation and best practices surrounding bounced cheques was conducted in partnership with Clout Legal Consultancy. Discussing the evolving legal landscape for bounced cheques in the UAE, the session tackled issues such as penalties under Commercial Transactions Law, special considerations for company cheques, and bank liability for wrongful dishonour.

The third webinar was hosted together with Abdullah Al-Haddad, Lawyers and Legal Consultants, addressing the important aspects of establishing and legalising companies. With a deliberation on the different legal types of companies and their advantages, the webinar also provided information on the different procedures for establishing and managing different types of companies.

As the engine of Dubai’s economic development, Dubai Chambers plays a crucial role in facilitating and improving the ease of doing business in Dubai while delivering value-added services. The organisation is committed to boosting the growth of businesses and serves as a bridge connecting Dubai’s dynamic business community with the government and acts as a powerful advocate for the emirate’s business interests.

