The forum attracted more than 100 participants and provided in-depth insights into digital transformation, sustainability initiatives, international market expansion strategies, and family business.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers organised today the ‘Share Best Practices Forum’ to inspire and empower companies in Dubai to achieve business excellence. The forum provided valuable insights into advanced business strategies and created an exceptional platform for participants to exchange ideas and learn from the experiences of companies that have received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award.

The event attracted more than 100 participants from private sector companies across diverse industries, who benefited from in-depth insights into essential business excellence areas including digital transformation, sustainability initiatives, international market expansion strategies, and family businesses approaches.

Speakers at the forum, which featured a keynote speech by an international expert that addressed key trends and innovations, shared their thoughts on business excellence and global best practices.

The forum also included an interactive session on best practices with companies that have received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award. The session showcased the successful business models developed by these companies to achieve institutional excellence within the award’s four categories.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award honours the most distinguished companies across four main categories, which are aligned with Dubai Chambers' strategic objectives. Winners are selected in recognition of their clear commitment to promoting excellence in the business community, as well as enhancing business strategies, operations, and overall performance outcomes.

Launched in 2005 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the award recognises the contributions of organisations to sustainable economic development in the emirate.

The award in 2023 had undergone a comprehensive restructuring to reflect the needs of the business community, in line with Dubai's vision and the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). It now welcomes the participation of all local businesses in Dubai and international companies with regional headquarters in the emirate, across all sectors.

Dubai Chambers’ adoption of a framework for business excellence is designed to encourage companies to continuously improve their performance throughout the evaluation process. The new model is based on extensive research and reflects the latest methodologies, focusing on tangible measures of business success including leadership, strategy, workforce management, ESG (environmental, social and governance), and digital transformation, in addition to financial performance.

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

