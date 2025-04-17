H.E. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori: “The Diplomatic Circle reflects our shared commitment to strengthening global economic ties and advancing trade and investment cooperation towards broader horizons.” “Our relationships with diplomatic missions are built on collaborative efforts that align with Dubai’s vision and serve mutual interests.” “Strategic global partnerships based on close cooperation to connect business communities and develop shared growth opportunities form a key pillar in opening up new avenues for trade and investment.”

The event featured a session exploring key aspects of the National Investment Strategy 2031, which aims to position the UAE as a leading investment destination by 2031.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has successfully concluded the 13th edition of its Diplomatic Circle event, which brought together more than more than 100 ambassadors, consul generals, and commercial attachés stationed in the UAE. Held annually, the meeting serves as a platform to advance cross-border economic cooperation.

During the event, Dubai Chambers shed light on the promising outlook for the national economy across diverse sectors and explored ways to strengthen international trade and investment ties through constructive dialogue. The discussions reaffirmed Dubai’s strong commitment to collaboration and strategic partnerships that support mutual development goals.

During his welcome address, H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, highlighted the vital role of close collaboration with the diplomatic community in fostering meaningful partnerships. His Excellency emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation between Dubai and nations across the globe in key areas including trade, economic development, and investments.

H.E. Al Mansoori stated: “The Diplomatic Circle reflects our shared commitment to strengthening global economic ties and advancing trade and investment cooperation towards broader horizons. Our relationships with diplomatic missions are built on collaborative efforts that align with Dubai’s vision and serve mutual interests, contributing to increased trade flows, investment attraction, and the strengthening of bilateral economic partnerships. This ultimately reinforces Dubai’s global investment appeal.”

His Excellency added: “Dubai’s economy continues to advance, driven by its integrated strengths, chief among which are our strategic global partnerships built on close collaboration. These connect business communities and pave the way for shared growth opportunities, serving as fundamental pillars for expanding trade and investment. Dubai Chambers remains committed to strengthening these partnerships through its network of 34 international representative offices, which play a crucial role in opening new trade corridors, facilitating market access, and enabling business expansion.”

The meeting featured a panel discussion on the National Investment Strategy 2031, during which H.E. Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al Hawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, presented the key pillars of the strategy. His Excellency outlined the goal of positioning the UAE as a leading global investment destination by 2031 and a strategic hub for foreign direct investment, with a focus on priority sectors.

Meanwhile, Dubai Chambers showcased in a presentation the chambers’ key achievements during 2024. The presentation also highlighted some of the key programmes and initiatives across the three chambers operating under the Dubai Chambers umbrella, which include Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Dubai International Chamber.

About Dubai Chambers:Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

