Dubai, UAE: The Global Privacy Assembly (GPA) has announced that Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, has been selected to host the GPA conference in 2026.

The Global Privacy Assembly is an international group, established in 1979 as the premier global forum for data protection and privacy authorities. The Assembly is comprised of leading global Information and Privacy Authorities and Commissioners. It is an independent body that operates primarily to uphold information rights in the public interest, promoting openness by public bodies and data privacy for individuals.

DIFC’s selection reflects the Centre’s reputation of being at the forefront of data protection and privacy regulation in the region. With its robust Data Protection Law (DIFC Law No. 5 of 2020), DIFC ensures the highest standards of privacy and data security, fostering trust among global businesses and multi-jurisdictional stakeholders. As a key jurisdiction that facilitates secure, cross-border data flows, DIFC is committed to enabling innovation while ensuring that data is handled ethically and responsibly.

Hosting the Global Privacy Assembly in 2026 will further highlight DIFC’s leadership in privacy governance, solidifying its reputation as a global hub for privacy policy, regulatory excellence, and international cooperation. Hosting the GPA 2026 also provides DIFC with a seat on the Assembly’s Executive Committee.

The event will be open to private industry including technology companies, consultants, law firms and non-governmental organisations as well as data protection authorities and other similar organisations admitted to the GPA as Members and Observers.

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC said: “DIFC has set a very high bar for comprehensive privacy and data protection regulation, initially in the Middle East and is now gaining global recognition. It will be an honour to host the Global Privacy Assembly in 2026. The event will allow DIFC to showcase our world-class standards and ensure GPA members become ambassadors for Dubai.”

The last Assembly was hosted in 2024 by the Jersey Office of the Information Commissioner. When announcing that Dubai had won the bid to host the 2026 event, Jersey’s Information Commissioner Paul Vane and the Global Privacy Assembly’s Executive Committee, both expressed confidence in the capacity of the DIFC Data Protection Commissioner’s Office to organise an insightful and engaging programme.

DIFC’s world-class legal and regulatory framework is based on international standards and principles of common law. Over the years, the Centre’s laws and regulations have continued to evolve, reflecting global best practice. Recently, Data Protection Regulations were amended to address safer, and more ethical management of personal data processing and operations, with Regulation 10, a first-of-its-kind inclusion introduced on the processing of personal data via autonomous and semi-autonomous systems. A Digital Assets Law and Law of Security were introduced, which set out legal characteristics of a digital asset, its proprietary nature, how it may be controlled, transferred, and dealt with by interested parties.

Securing the Global Privacy Assembly is one of several other milestones this year for the DIFC Data Protection Commissioner’s Office, including joining the Global Cooperation Arrangement for Privacy Enforcement (CAPE) and gaining Associate Membership in the Global Cross Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) Forum.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.7bn and an estimated GDP of USD 10.5trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 46,000 professionals working across over 6,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

