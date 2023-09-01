Dubai, UAE: In commemoration of Emirati Women's Day, du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), in collaboration with the Community Development Authority (CDA), celebrated the enduring legacy and contributions of senior Emirati women. The event, held at CDA office in Al Barsha, was a testament to the pivotal role these women have played in shaping the UAE's future. The CDA, responsible for establishing and developing a framework for social development in Dubai, aims to achieve the goals outlined in the Dubai Strategic Plans.

The event was attended by du executives including Hanan Ahmad, Chief Regulatory Affairs and Risk Officer; Adel Al Raees, Head of Corporate Communications & Protocol; Shamsa Al Suwaidi, Director Corporate Communications; and several other du staff members. Attendees engaged in a series of activities, including a session of deep questions, a fun quiz related to Emirati Women's Day, and a gift distribution segment. The event concluded with closing remarks from both du and CDA, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose.

This collaboration between du and CDA is a testament to their shared vision of fostering community development and empowerment. Both entities are committed to creating platforms that recognize and celebrate the achievements of Emirati women, ensuring their stories inspire future generations. Through such initiatives, du and CDA aim to strengthen their bond, working hand in hand to promote inclusivity, appreciation, and the continued growth of the Emirati community.

