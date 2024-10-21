Dubai, UAE – As part of Hilton’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and its Travel with Purpose Week celebration, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences proudly partnered with Dubai Municipality and the Filipino Scuba Divers Club for a significant environmental initiative. The hotel team members joined with these partners to conduct an underwater and shoreline cleanup, reinforcing their dedication to preserving the local ecosystem.

The initiative aimed to contribute to the preservation of Dubai's marine environment and promote sustainable tourism practices. Divers carefully removed debris, discarded fishing gear, and other pollutants from the ocean floor, while team members collected trash and litter from the beach shoreline. All gathered waste was responsibly sorted and disposed of following local environmental rules. With the support of Dubai Municipality and the Filipino Scuba Divers Club, the hotel collected a total of 100kg of mixed trash.

Eva Muscheid, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences said, "We are incredibly proud of our team's commitment to environmental stewardship. This successful cleanup underscores our commitment to making a positive community impact and preserving Dubai’s coastal beauty.”

“We appreciate the support of Dubai Municipality and the Filipino Scuba Divers Club in bringing this initiative to life,” Eva added.

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences

Nestled in the heart of Dubai, our hotel offers an exceptional living experience with breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame. Conveniently located just steps from BurJuman Mall and BurJuman Metro Station, 3 km from the Dubai World Trade Center, and a 15-minute drive from Dubai International Airport, our residences offer seamless access to the city's top destinations. Guests can choose from 1 to 4-bedroom accommodations, ranging in size from 80 to 202 sqm, each featuring a separate living room and a fully equipped kitchen. Amenities include two outdoor swimming pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and tranquil spa treatment rooms. With its sleek "Industrial Chic" design, our hotel caters to both modern business travelers and urban leisure seekers, offering the perfect blend of comfort, style, and convenience.

For reservations, contact us at +971 4 217 5100 or email: DXBMK.RES@Hilton.com. Visit our website www.dubaimsquarehotelandresidences.doubletree.com or connect with us on social media Facebook and Instagram.

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of over 680 hotels with more than 156,000 rooms across 57 countries and territories. For more than 55 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its iconic, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, to serving the local community. DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a positive stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/doubletree, and follow the brand on Facebook, X and Instagram.

