Dubai: Building on the resounding success of its 2024 edition, DOMOTEX Middle East is set to return to the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 22 to 24 April 2025, promising an expanded showcase of cutting-edge flooring innovations and timeless craftsmanship.

The 2024 event firmly established DOMOTEX Middle East as a premier platform for the global flooring industry, drawing over 12,000 participants from 74 countries. Attendees experienced a remarkable lineup of over 100 exhibitors, featuring highlights such as the largest-ever 600m² Tabriz Premium Silk Warp carpet and museum-quality antique rugs valued at AED 1.83 billion, presented by Heritage Carpet by Ghanbarinia.

DOMOTEX Middle East 2025 will build on its previous edition's strong foundation, attracting a diverse audience of industry leaders, including CEOs, architects, designers, and product developers. The event showcased cutting-edge technologies, timeless artistry, and networking opportunities that left attendees highly impressed.

Building on the excitement for the 2025 edition, Sonia Wedell-Castellano, Global Director of DOMOTEX at Deutsche Messe AG, said: "DOMOTEX Middle East 2024 underscored Dubai's pivotal role as a global trade hub. For 2025, we are elevating the event with an expanded focus on handmade carpets, bespoke products, and innovations tailored to key sectors like retail and hospitality. Our goal is to redefine flooring innovation while fostering meaningful collaborations across the industry."

The Middle East is experiencing a surge in demand for high-quality, bespoke flooring solutions, particularly in the retail and hospitality sectors. With the flooring and carpet market projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach USD 21.52 billion by 2033, the region's emphasis on innovation, luxury, and sustainability is reshaping the industry landscape​​.

DOMOTEX Middle east 2025 will serve as a vital platform to connect exhibitors with decision-makers eager to explore flooring products that seamlessly blend luxury and practicality. This year’s edition will introduce specialized programs for retail and hospitality industries, enhanced networking opportunities with top-tier buyers, architects, and designers and a continued focus on artisanal craftsmanship and sustainable solutions.

Wedell-Castellano added: "In 2025, DOMOTEX Middle East will continue to unite tradition and modernity, inspiring the flooring community to push boundaries and create transformative experiences. By bringing together global expertise and regional demand, the event will cement its position as the go-to platform for industry innovation and collaboration."

With its reputation as a premier event in the flooring industry, DOMOTEX Middle East 2025 promises unmatched opportunities for discovering emerging trends, forging strategic partnerships, and driving business growth. From groundbreaking technologies to timeless artistry, the event will set the stage for the future of flooring, offering attendees an unparalleled glimpse into the industry's evolving landscape.

About DOMOTEX Worldwide

DOMOTEX is a unique platform that connects the global flooring, interior finishing, and carpet industry at premier locations worldwide. The flagship show in Hannover, Germany, has evolved into a comprehensive showcase, featuring not only carpets and flooring but also innovative solutions for walls, ceilings, and interior finishing. This broader focus creates synergies between various industries and attracts a diverse audience of buyers, designers, and architects.

The specialized DOMOTEX events in the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East remain dedicated to carpets and flooring, offering unparalleled opportunities to present products to carefully targeted buyer groups in the world’s most dynamic markets.

DOMOTEX HANNOVER (19 - 22 January 2026), Home of Flooring & Interior Finishing, is the leading floor covering and interior finishing trade show. Deutsche Messe AG Hannover organises the show.

DOMOTEX asia/CHINAFLOOR (26 - 28 May 2025 in Shanghai) is the largest international flooring show in the Asia-Pacific region. DACF Exhibitions Shanghai Ltd., a joint venture by Globus Events Ltd., Hannover Milano Fairs Shanghai (a subsidiary of Deutsche Messe and Fiera Milano) and Build Your Dream jointly organise the show.

