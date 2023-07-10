Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Domain Days Dubai 2023, the first conference of its kind in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region, is set to take place on November 1-2, 2023. This pioneering event will focus on domains, hosting, cloud, security, and SaaS, bringing together domain investors, registrars, registries, monetization & traffic experts, Web 3.0/Blockchain domain enthusiasts, hosting/cloud providers, and industry enthusiasts.

Domain Days Dubai is more than just a conference; it's a comprehensive business event offering rich and actionable insights into the world of digital assets. Over two days, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from over 20 local and global speakers, network with more than 150 professional attendees, and engage with representatives from over 50 nationalities.



The conference will cover a wide range of topics, including domain name registration and management, auctions, investing, parking, and monetization strategies. It will also delve into the rise of Web 3.0 and Blockchain & NFT domains, which are gaining traction worldwide and dubbed the internet's future.

Attendees will also have the chance to network aboard an impressive 88ft super yacht, sailing across Dubai's dynamic skyline. This exclusive opportunity allows for relaxed and intimate networking, fostering deeper connections and camaraderie among participants.



The event is set to take place at the luxurious 5-star Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. For more information or to register for Domain Days Dubai 2023, please visit www.domaindays.com.

About Domain Days Dubai:

Domain Days Dubai is the premier domain industry event in the MENA region. It brings together experts from all over the world to discuss the latest trends in the industry and gain insights into the MENA region. The event is powered by AEserver and the Dubai Blockchain Center.

Press Contact:

Munir Badr

munir@domaindays.com