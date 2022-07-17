Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's one and only choice for shopping, dining, and entertainment, concluded its Summer Festival 2022 featuring a stunning showcase of exclusive international entertainment performances and engaging activities for both adults and children.

The festival, which lasted for a month from the 16th of June to the 16th of July and continued through the Eid al Adha holiday, was announced a stellar success, attracting a wide array of audiences and multiple rave reviews, making Doha Festival City one of the most attractive destinations this summer, as well as bringing more entertainment offering to the community.

Commenting on the festival’s conclusion, Robert Hall, Festival City’s General Manager, said: “We would like to thank everyone who visited and participated in our spectacular Summer Festival. We carefully selected unique international shows and activities to spread joy during summer and Eid Al-Adha. This is only the beginning of what we have lined up for the upcoming mega football event, and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors and shoppers soon with more celebrations and events at their favorite mall in Qatar.”

The great line-up of international shows was an excellent platform to build up the football hype for the international tournament, especially with the array of football-centric activities and shows, including a football freestyler who wowed the crowds with his football juggling skills and tricks. Football fans enjoyed several exciting activities including foosball and virtual reality games. They also had the chance to sign up as volunteers for the upcoming tournament.

The Summer Festival featured a wide array of entertainment shows and activities for children and adults alike including digital illusionist show, bubble show, and juggling stunts such as the Kitchen Dancers, a team of performers wearing chef uniforms who specialize in juggling and stunts using kitchen tools and utensils.

In addition, the festival dedicated a children’s entertainment corner at the Entertainment Node, where children enjoyed several activities such as arts and crafts, face painting, balloon twisting. Children also had the chance to meet and greet their favorite cartoon characters.

Throughout the Eid Al Adha holidays, mall visitors also enjoyed a host of parades by stilt walkers who made rounds performing throughout the mall to the delight of children and adults alike.

In line with the preventative measures set out by the State of Qatar to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and to ensure a safe shopping environment for all, Doha Festival City commits itself to continuous necessary health and safety measures throughout the mall. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning, and sanitization operations during mall trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed in the areas that have commonly touched surfaces.

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City is Qatar’s one and only choice for fashion, dining and entertainment. Bringing several firsts to Doha, this incomparable mall – is one of the largest such developments in the Middle East, offering almost a quarter of a million sqm of leasable space, providing something for everyone, and creating exceptional and memorable experiences with each and every visit.

Doha Festival City is home to famous brand names in retail, many of which have made their Qatar debut, including Harvey Nichols, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Dior Beauty Boutique. It also houses the country’s only IKEA, which has been open since 2013. There are over 100 places to dine and relax including restaurants, cafés, and casual dining outlets, from brands that are unique to Qatar including Jamie’s Italian, and Aimee’s Cafe.

Doha Festival City is also home to the Edge Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness center, boasting a large area of training space with the latest top of the line equipment from Technogym, separate male, and female parts, as well as circuit training areas.

Doha Festival City has the country’s biggest world-class entertainment offering including a unique mix of indoor and outdoor attractions–from Qatar’s first VOX 4D cinema complex with 18 digital screens Theatre by Rhodes, to green spaces for outdoor exercise and Outdoor Leisure Trail cycling and three unique entertainment parks, including Angry Birds World, Snow Dunes and Virtuocity.

The world’s first Angry Birds WorldTM, introduced and developed by the leading location-based entertainment company Trimoo in partnership with Rovio Entertainment, opened in Doha Festival City in May 2018. The Park is an unparalleled family entertainment destination, inspired by the global gaming sensation and the blockbuster movie.

VIRTUOCITY™ is the region’s first dedicated gaming hub that merges the virtual world with the real world. Opened in December 2018, this entertainment park is equipped with full motion racing simulators, escape rooms and an astonishing multipurpose eSports arena. The venue offers an immersive digital experience for teens and adults.

Snow Dunes ™ is the first indoor snow park in Qatar, featuring a castle inspired by authentic Qatari architecture. It is based on an old folk tale about a wave of cold coming in the spring and covering the ground with a white mantle. The Park uses state-of-the-art technology to produce snow-white ice at temperatures of -4 degrees Celsius.

As a ‘Smart Mall’, Doha Festival City offers innovative digital options including free Wi-Fi and digital wayfinding to enhance consumer experience, and is easily accessible, offering 8,000 smart parking spaces and VIP valet services.

Doha Festival City’s new parking can accommodate additional 165 cars, providing easy access to the Luxury Area and the Edge Fitness, and a direct exit to Al Shamal Road, helping to avoid congestion during peak hours.

Doha Festival City’s exclusive Fashion TV ‘FFTV', broadcasted on the mall’s website and YouTube channel, brings Doha’s fashion personalities to showcase the mall’s host of retailers and unique fashion offering.

Festival Magazine, the Mall’s very own online lifestyle magazine, brings the readers to the front row of the mall’s latest happenings, uncovering the last fashion trends and offering previews of collections and exclusive offers available at the mall.

Doha Festival City won the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor, based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, placing the Mall in the top 10% of the hospitality sector in the world.

For more information visit http://www.dohafestivalcity.com