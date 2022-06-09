Ongoing celebrations throughout the summer season featuring the most engaging entertainment and sports-inspired fun activities will be held at the Mall between 16th June and 16th July

Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City, Qatar's one and only choice for shopping, dining, and entertainment announces preparations for its Summer Festival 2022 showcasing an exclusive line-up of international entertainment performances and engaging children’s activities. Visitors and shoppers are invited to join in the festivities at the Mall between the 16th of June and 16th of July.

This year’s Summer Festival will take a new twist with football-related activities as a build-up of excitement for the most anticipated international football tournament. The festival will also feature dazzling Eid Al-Adha celebrations for all members of the family to enjoy.

Commenting on the festival’s announcement, Robert Hall, Festival City’s General Manager, said: “We are excited to announce the kick-off to our spectacular summer festival to celebrate the season with Qatar’s community. We look forward to seeing families and friends enjoy our special line-up of fun activities designed for all members of the society.”

A wide array of international award-winning shows and football centric activities for adults and children will take place in two locations at the mall, the Centre Court featuring a broad array of activities and attractions catering toward all the family, while the Entertainment Node will host children’s activities, with multiple entertainment options to bring smiles to their faces.

The Centre Court on the ground floor will feature entertaining shows all month long at three timings i.e., 5:00, 7:00, and 9:00 pm by several world-class performers, including bubble blowers, glass balancers, hoola hoop performers, storm troopers, and shadow artists. The stage shows will also feature a team of Kitchen Dancers, where entertainers wearing chef uniforms will perform juggling stunts using kitchen tools and utensils, in addition to a group of international football freestylers who will wow the crowds with their football juggling skills and tricks. Football fans will have plenty of fun options to engage in the game like foosball and virtual reality games from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm. There will also be a registration booth by Supreme Committee to onboard volunteers.

The children’s entertainment corner at the Entertainment Node will be offering arts and crafts activities, face painting, balloon twisting, and special kids’ shows every weekend. Children will also have the chance to meet and greet their favourite cartoon characters. Additional activities such as henna painting and balloon shows will be available during the Eid period. The children’s entertainment corner is open every day from 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Furthermore, Eid Al Adha will be celebrated throughout the mall with interactive parades by stilt walkers who will make rounds to the delight of children and adults for five days.

In line with the preventative measures set out by the State of Qatar to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and to ensure a safe shopping environment for all, Doha Festival City commits itself to continuous necessary health and safety measures throughout the mall. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning, and sanitization operations during mall trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed in the areas that have commonly touched surfaces.

For more information on the Mall’s operating hours please call on 4035 4444 or check https://www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/

-Ends-

For media enquiries, please contact:

Walaa El-Kadi, PR Manager, Qanect: walaa.elkadi@qanect.com

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City is Qatar’s one and only choice for fashion, dining and entertainment. Bringing several firsts to Doha, this incomparable mall – is one of the largest such developments in the Middle East, offering almost a quarter of a million sqm of leasable space, providing something for everyone, and creating exceptional and memorable experiences with each and every visit.

Doha Festival City is home to famous brand names in retail, many of which have made their Qatar debut, including Harvey Nichols, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Dior Beauty Boutique. It also houses the country’s only IKEA, which has been open since 2013. There are over 100 places to dine and relax including restaurants, cafés, and casual dining outlets, from brands that are unique to Qatar including Jamie’s Italian, and Aimee’s Cafe.

Doha Festival City is also home to the Edge Fitness, a state-of-the-art fitness center, boasting a large area of training space with the latest top of the line equipment from Technogym, separate male, and female parts, as well as circuit training areas.

Doha Festival City has the country’s biggest world-class entertainment offering including a unique mix of indoor and outdoor attractions–from Qatar’s first VOX 4D cinema complex with 18 digital screens Theatre by Rhodes, to green spaces for outdoor exercise and Outdoor Leisure Trail cycling and three unique entertainment parks, including Angry Birds World, Snow Dunes and Virtuocity.

The world’s first Angry Birds WorldTM, introduced and developed by the leading location-based entertainment company Trimoo in partnership with Rovio Entertainment, opened in Doha Festival City in May 2018. The Park is an unparalleled family entertainment destination, inspired by the global gaming sensation and the blockbuster movie.

VIRTUOCITY™ is the region’s first dedicated gaming hub that merges the virtual world with the real world. Opened in December 2018, this entertainment park is equipped with full motion racing simulators, escape rooms and an astonishing multipurpose eSports arena. The venue offers an immersive digital experience for teens and adults.

Snow Dunes ™ is the first indoor snow park in Qatar, featuring a castle inspired by authentic Qatari architecture. It is based on an old folk tale about a wave of cold coming in the spring and covering the ground with a white mantle. The Park uses state-of-the-art technology to produce snow-white ice at temperatures of -4 degrees Celsius.

As a ‘Smart Mall’, Doha Festival City offers innovative digital options including free Wi-Fi and digital wayfinding to enhance consumer experience, and is easily accessible, offering 8,000 smart parking spaces and VIP valet services.

Doha Festival City’s new parking can accommodate additional 165 cars, providing easy access to the Luxury Area and the Edge Fitness, and a direct exit to Al Shamal Road, helping to avoid congestion during peak hours.

Doha Festival City’s exclusive Fashion TV ‘FFTV', broadcasted on the mall’s website and YouTube channel, brings Doha’s fashion personalities to showcase the mall’s host of retailers and unique fashion offering.

Festival Magazine, the Mall’s very own online lifestyle magazine, brings the readers to the front row of the mall’s latest happenings, uncovering the last fashion trends and offering previews of collections and exclusive offers available at the mall.

Doha Festival City applies stringent safety measures throughout the mall for its staff and visitors. This includes a thorough mall disinfection treatment on a weekly basis, robust cleaning, and sanitization operations during mall’s trading hours, 127 hand sanitizing stations installed at all commonly touched areas.

Doha Festival City won the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor, based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, placing the Mall in the top 10% of the hospitality sector in the world.

For more information visit http://www.dohafestivalcity.com