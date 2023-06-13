New event focuses on the highly specialized needs of construction for healthcare infrastructure development in Saudi Arabia

Aligned with the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, the upcoming annual event will help futureproof the country’s healthcare industry

The event builds on dmg events' expanding local presence and supports the Kingdom's smart healthcare transformation ambition

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: dmg events, the leading international organizer of events in the Kingdom, is to stage the inaugural Saudi Hospital Design & Build Expo in Riyadh next year as part of the international Big 5 portfolio of shows. The new annual event, set for the third quarter of 2024, will run at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre as an incubator to future-proof Saudi Arabia’s healthcare facilities. It will also focus on the highly specialized needs of the healthcare infrastructure sector.

The new expo is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s 2030 development goals, which envisage US$65 billion worth of investment in healthcare infrastructure in the Kingdom, with 290 hospitals and another 2,300 primary healthcare facilities being privatized.

Saudi Arabia’s Health Sector Transformation Programme under Vision 2030 aims to restructure the Kingdom’s health sector to be a comprehensive, effective and integrated system based on the health of individuals and society, including citizens, residents and visitors.

“Saudi Hospital Design & Build Expo will be a pivotal platform for design, construction and technology professionals involved in expanding Saudi Arabia’s medical sector infrastructure to connect, collaborate and contribute towards meeting the growing healthcare demand within the Kingdom,” said Matt Denton, President, dmg events. “By coming together in a focused platform of this nature, the wider industry can source products that cater to the industry and ensure that facilities are planned and designed specifically around patients’ needs. The expo will facilitate commitment to high-quality, accessible, responsive and safe services and the efficient use of space and resources, which will help inspire public confidence in the Kingdom’s healthcare provision.”

The event will attract a diverse range of visitors involved in the healthcare infrastructure industry, including suppliers, specifiers, and healthcare construction professionals. These attendees will find products and services from various sectors such as building materials, sanitation, high-quality air conditioning and air filtration systems, electrical and lighting systems, energy management and UPS technology, interiors and furnishings, laundry and cleaning services, and medical equipment. Additionally, there will be suppliers specializing in modular buildings and structures, communication systems, outdoor site amenities, parking and transportation solutions, patient and staff safety equipment, plumbing and water management, renewable energy, security and access control solutions, signage and wayfinding, as well as waste management and recycling systems.

Visitors will include individuals from various industries such as community health, consultancy, healthcare, construction, infrastructure and government. They consist of business owners, healthcare project managers, healthcare architects, procurement directors, managers and medical planners, along with healthcare design consultants.

Globally, the healthcare infrastructure sector is rapidly evolving as providers look for integrated facilities that deliver quality, excellence in patient experience, effectiveness, efficiency, timeliness, safety, equity and sustainability.

Building on dmg events’ strong local presence with over 20 events in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Hospital Design & Build Expo will be a timely initiative with smart healthcare transformation as a key pillar of the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030.

According to Knight Frank’s global bed density research, Saudi Arabia requires a further 40,000 hospital beds by 2035 to meet the healthcare demands of a population expected to grow to 43.7 million by 2030 and the country’s medical tourism projected for an annual growth of 4.6 per cent until 2028. Longer-term projections suggest the Kingdom will also require up to an additional 61,800 long-term care beds by 2050.

“Technological advancement will be key to ensuring both public and private sector investment is fit for purpose to deliver smart efficiency and meet the increasing regulatory requirements of a sector undergoing massive disruption”, added Denton. “Through this new expo, we are delivering an unprecedented opportunity for stakeholders to come together and discuss the latest trends in healthcare infrastructure design and construction, and to leverage the public-private healthcare partnerships being promoted by authorities in the country.”

For more information on the free-to-attend event, visit http://www.saudihospitalbuild.com/

-Ends-

About Saudi Hospital Design & Build Expo

Saudi Hospital Design & Build Expo is the premier event for healthcare professionals, architects and construction companies involved in the design and construction of healthcare infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. The three-day event provides a unique platform for showcasing the latest technologies, products and services that are essential to designing and building world-class healthcare facilities.

Part of the Big 5 international portfolio of events, the Saudi Hospital Design & Build Expo will feature a host of product categories, including building materials and supplies, cabinetry and casework, clean room equipment and supplies, medical equipment and supplies, doors and windows, electrical and lighting, elevators and lifts, energy management systems, flooring and carpeting, IT and communications, among others. The event will also provide a platform for firms to ensure patient safety, as well as the design of operating rooms and laboratories.

Saudi Hospital Design & Build Expo is set to take place at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center from 9 to 11 September 2024. The event is free to attend for industry professionals. For more information visit: http://www.saudihospitalbuild.com/

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of trade magazines and information services. Our aim is to create dynamic marketplaces to connect businesses with the right communities to accelerate their growth in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.

With a presence in over 25 countries and organizing more than 80 events each year, dmg events is a global leader in the industry. Attracting over 425,000 attendees and delegates annually, we organize events in the construction, hospitality, interiors & design, energy, coatings, entertainment, and transportation sectors.

To better serve our customers, dmg events has offices in 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada, and Singapore. By being on the ground, we can better understand market needs and nurture relationships to create unforgettable experiences for our attendees.

Our flagship events including Big 5 Global, The Hotel Show, INDEX, ADIPEC and Gastech. For more information visit www.dmgevents.com.

Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk).