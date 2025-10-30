Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: dmg events, the region’s largest trade events organizer, is proud to announce another partnership with Messe München to bring bauma, the world’s largest trade fair, to Saudi Arabia, one of the fastest-growing and most attractive construction markets in the world.

Building on dmg events’ expertise in hosting construction events in the region, bauma SAUDI ARABIA complements the Big 5 portfolio which for over 40 years has driven the development of many countries across the Middle East and Africa and has over 15 years of experience in the Kingdom. dmg events is Saudi Arabia’s largest organizer with events including Big 5 Construct Saudi, Global Infrastructure Expo and INDEX Saudi Arabia.

The two annual editions of dmg events’ Big 5 Construct Saudi will continue to showcase the latest innovations, products and solutions in the construction materials, building design and fitout industries. The introduction of bauma SAUDI ARABIA which will include the historic plant, machinery and vehicles (PMV), concrete and heavy vehicles sections of Big 5 Construct Saudi, providing a focused showcase for the construction machinery, concrete and mining equipment industries.

Commenting on the launch, Matt Denton, President, dmg events, said: “bauma SAUDI ARABIA represents a huge addition to the Kingdom’s construction calendar. Working in partnership with Messe München allows us to combine our mutual expertise and bring together the regional might of the Big 5 and the power of bauma to curate a world-class event that meets the needs of this dynamic market.”

Collin Davis, Executive Director of Capital Goods Shows, Messe München said: “With Saudi Arabia’s rapidly expanding landscape, dmg events’ proven track record positions them as the perfect partner for us in launching bauma SAUDI ARABIA. We look forward to delivering a world-class event that contributes positively to the Kingdom’s industry and economy.”

As one of the world’s leading trade fair organizers, Messe München hosts around 90 exhibitions worldwide, including twelve of the world’s leading trade fairs such as bauma, IFAT, automatica, BAU and electronica. The collaboration between dmg events and Messe München brings together decades of experience to create this high-value event for the Saudi Arabian market.