Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) 2023 is set host the global Food & Beverage (F&B) industry from 27 to 29 November 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The event promises to be a showcase of innovation, taste, and business networking in the F&B sector, with over 1,300 brands along with 26 international pavilions, and 260 handpicked international hosted buyers present.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), and organized by Capital Events, part of the ADNEC Group, ADIFE 2023 aims to highlight the great progress that the national food industry has made, as well as explore the future and international trends in this vital sector.

At ADIFE 2023, attendees will have the opportunity to explore a variety of key features that highlight the richness and diversity of the global F&B industry, with an exhibition floor space covering a total of 28,465 square meters. The exhibition will offer the Hosted Buyer Lounge, a premium space for top-tier buyers and suppliers to network and form meaningful partnerships. Additionally, a free to attend programme at the ADIFE Talks stage will offer insights from over 30 industry speakers on critical themes such as sustainable food networks, food safety, and agriculture practices.

The Start-Up Zone at ADIFE 2023 is a dedicated area for budding entrepreneurs to showcase their innovations. This zone is designed to support young companies and help them gain a foothold in the market. Alongside this, the ADIFE Innovation Awards will celebrate the most groundbreaking products and initiatives in the F&B industry, recognizing achievements in sustainable development and technological innovation.

A key highlight of ADIFE 2023 is the World Gourmet Show, which will feature Michelin-starred chefs from Europe, India, Armenia, and other global culinary innovators. This show promises to be a journey of flavors, celebrating both taste and sustainability in the culinary world. Additionally, the Pizza Hub will see top chefs from around the world compete for the title of pizza glory, offering attendees a chance to witness this exciting competition.

The Brewers Cup Championship, another notable feature of the exhibition, will focus on the art of filter coffee brewing, showcasing manual coffee brewing techniques and service excellence. Furthermore, the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition (ADDPE) will provide a unique platform dedicated to the date palm fruit, highlighting the legacy and innovation within this industry. The ninth Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition will host 20 countries – including 3 newcomers – along with 79 exhibiting brands including 65 new products.

ADIFE 2023 stands as a pivotal event for business networking and discovery in the F&B industry. Attendees can expect to meet market-leading suppliers, test the latest products, and stay ahead with the most recent innovations in the industry.

For those planning to attend, ADIFE and ADDPE 2023 offer several benefits and services to enhance the experience. The mobile app provides the latest updates on products and exhibitors, while country pavilions offer a glimpse into the unique offerings of participating nations. Early booking through HotelMap ensures the best deals on accommodation, and visa assistance is available to facilitate international travel.

