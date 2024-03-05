More than 25,000 visitors from 112 countries expected to attend

More than 1,440 international brands on display from over 400 regional and global companies

Dubai, UAE: His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA), inaugurated the 23rd edition of the Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition, Dubai Derma 2024, which has officially commenced its annual three-day event at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The largest scientific dermatology event in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent region gathers the most prominent dermatology specialists, industry leaders, and key decision-makers from the region and across the world.

H.E. Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi toured the exhibition halls to examine the latest developments and technologies in the field of dermatology and laser treatments.

During his tour, H.E. Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA), was accompanied by His Excellency Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, PAM Roving Ambassador for the GCC Region, Executive Chairman of Dubai Derma, and Dr. Abdullah Ibrahim Al Khayat, CEO of the Al Jalila Childrens Speciality Hospital. Dr. Ibrahim Galadari, Professor of Dermatology and Chairman of the Dubai Derma Conference; Dr. Abdul Wahab Al Fouzan, President of the Arab Academy of Dermatology and Aesthetics and President of the Kuwaiti Society of Dermatologists; and several other prominent figures in the field of dermatology and aesthetics.

His Excellency Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, PAM Roving Ambassador for the GCC Region and Executive Chairman of Dubai Derma, expressed: “Dubai Derma 2024 Conference and Exhibition excels in its commitment to delivering the most advanced innovative technologies and solutions available in the market today. This year's event is the largest ever, with expectations of record-breaking participation and the generation of numerous business deals.”

His Excellency Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani added: “Dubai Derma underscores our ongoing commitment to advancing Dubai's economic agenda, particularly amidst the increasing demand for dermatology and cosmetic medicine. These fields have become integral components of the health tourism industry, positioning Dubai as a leading destination. It is our responsibility to bolster its standing as a prominent and influential hub for elevating the medical sector to the highest international standards.”

Dubai Derma 2024 is witnessing a notable rise in exhibitors, visitors, participants, doctors, and international companies specializing in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment. This underscores the event's significance as an indispensable platform for leading experts, renowned brands, and industry players, further cementing Dubai's position as a pivotal destination for medical conferences.

Dr. Ibrahim Galadari, Professor of Dermatology and Chairman of the Dubai Derma Conference, stated: "This year's edition is characterized by exceptional participation and high turnout. This edition also sees the launch of new products across various segments of several companies, thus enhancing the position of the exhibition as a strategic platform for the dermatology and beauty sectors."

Dr. Ibrahim added: “This year's Dubai Derma Conference will discuss scientific knowledge and explore business opportunities in the sector. With more than 1500 international brands represented by over 400 global enterprises, they meet in Dubai over three days to discuss everything new in the field of dermatology and beauty, where more than 334 lectures and 51 practical sessions will be held in addition to 13 direct clinical sessions.”

Approximately 301 international speakers will share their expertise. Key topics that will be addressed at the event include medical, therapeutic, pediatric, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. Clinical case presentations aimed at enhancing understanding of various new procedures and diagnostic approaches are among the key highlights of the event.

Dubai Derma is organized annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, in cooperation with the Pan Arab League of Dermatology and the Arab Academy of Dermatology Aesthetics (AADA). The event is also supported by the Emirates Dermatology Society, the Indian Society of Teledermatology, the Pakistan Association of Dermatologists, the Face Aesthetic Dermatologist Society (FADS), the Sri Lanka College of Dermatologists, and the Georgian Association of Photodermatology and Skin Cancer.

