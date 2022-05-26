UAE: Digital Turbine is proud to announce that it has won 6 awards with its 5 captivating campaigns at Middle East’s most prestigious award show, MMA Smarties MENA.

Being one of the most important key players in the mobile advertising industry, Digital Turbine also took part at MMA SMARTIES MENA Innovation & Creativity Days with two panels.



Innovation & Creativity Day took place in Dubai for two days. In person on the first day and virtual on the second day and welcomed 33 industry professionals from different brands at 17 different panels to discuss all the hot topics and trends in the mobile industry.



On the virtual day, Melisa Matlum, Head of Marketing EMEA & LATAM, Digital Turbine, deeply examined the ad attention approach of the mobile users in the Middle East. Matlum explained what apps Middle Eastern users mostly visit, which mobile devices they prefer, which ad formats and which apps they prefer to encounter on their devices, what gets their attention on online ads, which features are important for users at online ads, and so on.



Johny Saad, Regional Sales Director of MENA, Digital Turbine, moderated one of the most captivating panels of the event “Attention Economy: Standing Out Among the Noise” together with Head of Digital of Middle East Reckitt, Regional Digital Director of UM, and Media and Digital Manager GCC and Africa of Colgate-Palmolive to discuss what are the vast challenges for advertisers to capture and hold their viewer’s attention.



On the same night of the sessions, the Gala Dinner, and announcement of the winners of MMA Smarties MENA took place to reward the most successful campaigns of the year from the MENA region. After a very successful 2021, Digital Turbine won 6 awards, with its 5 captivating campaigns at Middle East’s most prestigious award show, MMA Smarties MENA.

Apart from the campaigns that have won every medal including Gold, Digital Turbine has been awarded the most prestigious award of the year “Network of the Year” once again. This highlights that Digital Turbine has been rewarded with this exceptional award 3 years in a row!



Digital Turbine’s Regional Sales Director of MENA, Johny Saad “We are very happy and proud of these awards. Awarded as Network of the Year, third year in a row, is once again proof of what we can provide for our clients and that we can achieve exceptional results for them. We will continue to grow and push the boundaries with the undeniable power of mobile gaming and engaging executions of Digital Turbine”.

The winners varied from FMCG to automobile, Telco to QSR industries, and Digital Turbine once again proved how to be a key player in the mobile advertising industry with its mind-blowing, engaging, and captivating mobile campaigns.

Digital Turbine



The Network of The Year



Almarai // L'Usine Puffs – Digital Turbine AdColony Instant Play ™ HD Video Mobile Campaign



Video Advertising - Gold



McDonald's Grand Chicken – Digital Turbine AdColony Instant Play ™ HD Video Mobile Campaign



Customer Experience - Silver



Almarai // 7 Days Mini Croissant – Digital Turbine AdColony Instant Play ™ HD Video Mobile Campaign



Customer Experience - Bronze



Du // Network Nation - Digital Turbine AdColony Instant Play ™ HD Video Mobile Campaign



Gaming / Gamification & E-Sports - Bronze



Ford Motor Company // Ford F-150 - Digital Turbine AdColony Instant Play ™ HD Video Mobile Campaign



Product / Service Launch - Bronze

-Ends-



About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine is the leading independent mobile growth platform and levels up the landscape for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and OEMs. By integrating a full ad stack with proprietary technology built into devices by wireless operators and OEMs, Digital Turbine supercharges advertising and monetization.



About MMA Smarties

Smarties honors outstanding innovation resulting in significant business impact for brands, agencies, media companies, and technology providers. MMA is the world’s leading global non-profit trade association consisting of 800 member companies from nearly fifty countries across the globe. Its mission is to accelerate the transformation and innovation of marketing through mobile, driving business growth with closer and stronger consumer engagement.