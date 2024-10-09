JOHANNESBURG, South Africa -/African Media Agency (AMA)/– The inaugural three-day African Peace and Security Dialogue has concluded with a tone of hope and forward momentum for the continent.

Attended by key African leaders such as former South African Deputy President Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Ambassador of Economic Development for Pan-African Parliament Bridgette Motsepe, Personal Envoy of UNSG for Sudan Ramtane Lamamra and Liberia’s Minister of Defense, Geraldine Janet George, the initiative was dedicated to finding practical solutions to the peace and security challenges facing Africa as a whole.

South Africa’s International Relations and Co-operation Minister Ronald Lamola addressed attendees on Saturday 5 October, reaffirming the current administration’s commitment to African Agenda 2063, which seeks to end all wars, civil conflicts, gender-based violence and violent conflicts, as well as prevent genocide.

Speaking to Africa’s widespread conflict, he pointed out that 60% of the United Nations Security Council peacekeeping budget and focus goes to African conflicts and peacekeeping. Highlighting the devastating humanitarian crises in the eastern DRC and Sudan, he said, “I hope this conference will help us find a solution to the legitimate concerns of West Africa.”

Ramtane Lamamra, Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for Sudan, shared some remarks on the ongoing conflict in Sudan: “The partnership between the African regional organisations and the United Nations on Sudan has a long-standing history and meaningful achievements,” he said.

“Direct engagement, continued dialogue and the implementation of their commitments represent the only way to end the war. History has taught us, in Sudan and elsewhere, that there is no military solution. The hope remains that the warring parties, the regional actors, and all those concerned, realise that the time to act is now to close this tragic chapter in the history of the people of Sudan.”

The three days of dialogue included a panel discussion of strategies and recommendations for ensuring sustainable and inclusive political transitions in West Africa, a country case study looking at the problems and root causes of conflicts in the Horn of Africa.

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation, which hosted the event, also announced the launch of its Capstone Report: Defining the Crisis in the Sudans: Lessons from the African Union High-Level Panels for Sudan and South Sudan.

This report, created in collaboration with the foundation, and authored by Alex de Waal, Executive Director of the World Peace Foundation at Tufts University, and Abdul Mohammed, Chief of Staff for the AUHIP, is a comprehensive effort assessing the roles of multiple bodies, such as the African Union and the United Nations, in defining the challenges in the Sudans. It also provides tangible insights on how to move forward in resolving these issues, particularly given the lack of progress in peace initiatives to date.

As the discussions concluded, Minister Lamola said, “The Africa Peace and Security Dialogue serves as a vital platform for fostering this coordination, enabling us to find African solutions to African problems and silence the guns on our beloved continent. As Pixley ka Isaka Seme once envisioned, we must awaken the giant within and march towards a future of peace and prosperity for all.”

Former president Thabo Mbeki said in his closing remarks, “All of us have a responsibility to carry on our shoulders the outcomes of this dialogue, because that is the expectation of the continent – that we couldn’t have met for idle reasons; we met to address what is actually a serious challenge on the continent.” He emphasised that Africa would be looking to the dialogue to use their ideas to move forward towards the resolution of Africa’s challenges.

“Therefore, all of us have a responsibility to make sure that we don’t wait until we meet again next year; that we do something about acting on the recommendations,” he said. He also promised on behalf of the foundation, that they would produce a proper record of what had transpired over the three days.

