Sharjah: A diplomatic delegation comprising 17 ambassadors, consul-generals and charge d'affaires from Latin America toured various heritage sites and attractions in the eastern enclave of Khorfakkan, learning more about its unique tourist attractions and development projects in the hospitality and entertainment sectors.

Organised by the Sharjah Department of Government Relations (DGR), in the presence of Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, the delegation toured the Khorfakkan Portuguese Fort, before visiting the picturesque Khorfakkan waterfall facing the pristine beach of the eastern coast city.

The delegation, headed by HE Francisco Chacon, Ambassador of Costa Rica to the UAE, also visited Khorfakkan's historical sites, where they were introduced to the ancient city's traditions and way of life.

The visit comes as part of the DGR's efforts to introduce countries' representatives to the unique heritage destinations of Sharjah, in addition to its advanced infrastructure and diverse natural environments that offer visitors and tourists distinctive and memorable experiences.

The South American delegation included Carlos Cazali, Charge d'affaires of Guatemala; Cesar Dominguez, Charge d'affaires of Colombia; Marco Antonio Santivañez Pimentel, Consul-General of Peru; Eliana Zugaib, Ambassador of Brazil; Luis Alfonso de Alba, Ambassador of Mexico; Patricio Diaz, Ambassador of Chile; Jorge Agustin Molina, Ambassador of Argentina; Roberto Blanco Domínguez, Ambassador of Cuba; Julio Simon Castanos Zouain, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic; Hubert John Charles, Ambassador of Dominica; Justin Hawley, Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis; Rose Anne Benjamin, Consul General of Grenada; Gabriel Abed, Ambassador of Barbados; Alvaro Carlo Ceriani Moreira, Ambassador of Uruguay; Samir Al Attrach, Charge d'affairs and Head of Mission, Venezuela; and Jose Rafael Aguero Avila, Ambassador of Paraguay.

The delegation expressed their admiration for the sights in Khorfakkan as well as its services and facilities, in addition to lauding the Sharjah government’s efforts in preserving the city’s reputation as a historic tourist destination. They shared their fondness for the city's rich heritage, its economic impact on the country, and also the wider cultural projects of the emirate.

At the end of the visit, the delegation visited Al Suhub Rest Area, which offers visitors panoramic views over the coastal Khorfakkan.

