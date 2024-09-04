Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised an exclusive workshop at DEWA’s Campus for Academic and Occupational Development to inform its subsidiaries about its human resources investment practices and the requirements for implementing the Investors in People (IIP) framework, allowing them to benefit from DEWA’s experience in this area. This initiative aims to encourage DEWA’s subsidiaries to adopt the IIP framework and provides them with a structured methodology to improve performance and achieve goals through effective management and continuous development of human resources.

During the workshop, Dubai Green Fund Investments, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad Esco), Mai Dubai, Data Hub Integrated Solutions (Moro), Digital X, and Infra X were introduced to DEWA’s most prominent practices in Living the Values, Leadership Capabilities, Empowerment System, Managing Performance, Employee Recognitions and Rewarding Systems, Return on Investment for Training, Future Capabilities, Innovation Systems, Happiness Initiatives, and Smart Transformation in Human Resources.

“We are committed to sharing our expertise and successful experiences with all partners from both the government and private sectors, in line with the directives of the wise leadership to enhance the UAE and Dubai’s competitive indicators at all levels. We are dedicated to providing the necessary training for DEWA and its subsidiaries’ employees to ensure they keep pace with the latest technologies and national and international trends, as well as to support their growth and career advancement. We consider our employees the most crucial element in achieving continuous success and excellence,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA is keen to enhance a culture of creativity, innovation, talent nurturing, and employee happiness. DEWA’s positive, encouraging, and flexible work environment enhances occupational well-being and the happiness of all employees. DEWA aims to share its experiences and expertise with its subsidiaries to enhance performance and help them advance their human resources practices,” said Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA.

DEWA received the Great Place to Work Certificate® 2023 from the American Great Place to Work®. DEWA also won the Investors in People– Platinum Category 2022, the highest level of the award. DEWA is the only institution on large enterprises level (more than 5,000 employees) to win the platinum category certificate worldwide (except for the United Kingdom). Additionally, DEWA is the only institution on large enterprises level (more than 5,000 employees) to win the platinum category certificate in the Middle East. DEWA made this achievement after successfully passing the evaluation of the Investors in People assessor from the United Kingdom.