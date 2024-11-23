Dubai, UAE: The Sustainability and Innovation Centre of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has celebrated the graduation of the fourth batch of the Cleantech Youth Programme. The programme aims to develop the knowledge and expertise of youths in the fields of clean and renewable energy, entrepreneurship and measures to accelerate climate action. The fourth batch had 25 youths from local and international universities.

The programme brings together the best students from various fields, offering them a unique educational experience that expands their horizons and promotes their participation in the clean and renewable energy sector. It includes innovative workshops, awareness sessions and field trips. The workshops of the fourth batch covered clean energy and disruptive technologies and provided participants with rich knowledge about entrepreneurship. The Centre received around 165 applications from more than 30 local and international universities.

The Sustainability and Innovation Centre supports DEWA's efforts to develop the skills of the next generation of innovators and experts, to help them bring forth the next wave of solutions to address the challenges of climate change, foresee future opportunities and become active partners in accelerating the energy transition. The programme also supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. DEWA strongly believes in the ability of our youths to offer innovative insights and perspectives for a greener and more sustainable future.

The Sustainability and Innovation Centre's outstanding programmes are key drivers to enable youths, hone their skills and knowledge, and encourage them to innovate in the clean and renewable energy field. The Centre's programmes are popular among local and international university students, supporting our efforts to promote sustainable solutions for existing and future challenges.

The programme provided participants with a variety of training workshops, educational sessions and field visits, featuring academics, specialists, and experts from various schools, universities, start-ups, and both local and global organisations. It targets university graduates and students aged 20 to 24 studying engineering or science at accredited institutions in the UAE. To date, the programme has graduated a total of 105 students across four cohorts.

