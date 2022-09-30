Dubai, UAE: In recognition of their efforts in supporting sustainability and the shift towards a green economy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) honoured the sponsors and partners of the 24th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) and the 8th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) in a ceremony at Grand Hyatt hotel.

In his speech during the honouring ceremony, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS, and Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization, commended the sponsors and partners for their commitment to supporting sustainability and the transition towards a green economy.

“I extend my gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for his generous patronage of the World Green Economy Summit. The Summit was organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the World Green Economy Organization, and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, under the theme ‘Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero.’ I also extend my appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, for inaugurating the World Green Economy Summit and his patronage and inauguration of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show. A total of 1,750 companies from 55 countries are participating in the exhibition, in addition to 64 sponsors,” said Al Tayer.

“The success of these pioneering events underlines the UAE’s commitment to supporting and promoting sustainable development and accelerating the transition to a green economy. This also consolidates Dubai’s position as a global hub for clean energy and green economy, based on a forward-looking vision that realises the importance of balancing economic development and protecting the environment and natural resources,” added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer emphasised that thanks to the vision and directives of the wise leadership, Dubai has become a global influential hub in many economic sectors. It contributes to developing effective solutions to promote growth and counter challenges with its outstanding expertise and capabilities, especially in clean and renewable energy and sustainability in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. Since its launch, the WGES has succeeded in mobilising global efforts to promote climate action. This year’s theme ‘Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero’ reflects the need for concerted global efforts to combat climate challenges, which affect the entire world. WETEX and Dubai Solar Show has also consolidated the Emirate’s position as a global hub for green economy and a preferred destination for organising and hosting major international events, conferences, and exhibitions. It is one of the largest and most prominent specialised exhibitions in energy, water, the environment, oil and gas, green development and related sectors.

“As we celebrate the achievements and successes of DEWA, its partners and sponsors of WGES, WETEX & Dubai Solar Show, I would like to thank all sponsors, partners, exhibitors and the media for their contribution and efforts. I hope that our strategic partnership continues to achieve mutual benefits and support international efforts to promote sustainability and achieve sustainable and comprehensive development to shape a brighter future for us and for generations to come,” concluded Al Tayer.

