Manama: Design Your Future (DYF) today announced that it has successfully concluded its Hyundai EV Youth Challenge, celebrating exceptional creativity, innovation, and skill in the marketing of Hyundai’s electric vehicles (EV).

One of the key activities of the Design Your Future campaign, the challenge aimed to raise awareness about the environmental benefits of electric vehicles (EVs) while fostering a deeper understanding of how EV technology can contribute to a more sustainable future, offering participants real-world experience in marketing, communication, and teamwork. Taking part in the challenge were 52 participants from various schools and universities in Bahrain, ranging in age from 16 to 24, and participating as 10 teams.

Each team was given two days to test drive Hyundai EVs as well as taking part in sessions led by EV and marketing experts before preparing exciting and innovative marketing campaign, which were presented to an expert judging panel.

Winners of the competition were as follows:

First Prize for “Best Overall Marketing”: Al Al Mustafa Alani, Rashed Aldoseri, Hamad Alshear, Nawaf Alsabagh, Mohammed Ali.

Second Prize for “Creativity and Innovation”: Muneer Abd Alraqeeb, Ali Abdullah, Yahya Alrashid, Shouq Albinali, Baqer Alsaegh.

Third Prize for “Highest Public Vote”: Ahmed Al Merbati, Saud Juma, Feras Al Modawebm Hasan Jasim, Ali Aryan.

Throughout the challenge, participants demonstrated exceptional capabilities in developing innovative solutions and practical initiatives, underscoring their potential as future leaders capable of advancing a more sustainable and innovative world.

Commenting, Mr. Nawaf Alzayani, Managing Director of First Motors – Hyundai Bahrain, commented, “Hyundai Bahrain is proud to support this meaningful initiative. As we work toward a carbon-neutral future, we believe in the power of investing in youth, as they are the driving force behind future innovation and progress. Initiatives like this provide young people with the tools, skills, and inspiration to develop their potential, embrace sustainable solutions, and contribute meaningfully to society. They are the innovators, leaders, and changemakers of tomorrow, and supporting the next generation is essential for building a brighter, more sustainable future for all.”

Ms. Zahraa Taher, Chairperson of the DYF Advisory Committee, added, “We were delighted to witness the creativity of the youth in the Hyundai EV Youth Challenge. Our partnership with Hyundai Bahrain represents a strategic step toward empowering young people through innovation and hands-on experience while raising awareness about the importance of sustainability. This challenge is one of the key activities under Design Your Future, which also features the Business Quiz Show, the DYF Podcast, interactive workshops, and the Skills Hunt, all designed to foster teamwork and develop young people’s professional skills.”

The judges for the competition were: Talal Al Araifi, CEO of SAFA; Halel Engineer, Environmental Consultant; Safa Matar, Automotive Marketing Professional; Hala A. Sulaiman, Strategic Management & Communication Consultant; Ali Noor, Insurance Industry Expert; Zahraa Taher, Chairperson of the DYF Advisory Committee; Mohamed Abdeldayem, Assistant Professor at ASU; and Eman Mohamed, Graphic Designer.

Design Your Future is supported by Knowledge Partner, Mastercard, and Innovation Partner, Hyundai Bahrain, in collaboration with members of the Advisory Committee and representatives from the Higher Education Council, INJAZ Bahrain, Tamkeen, Lamea Association, and certified professionals in career development and skills training. This support enhances the quality of the campaign and helps guide participants toward building careers that align with their ambitions while keeping pace with the evolving demands of the labor market.