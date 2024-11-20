UAE, Abu Dhabi: The Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi (DoF) announced its participation in the Tawdheef Career Fair from 19-21 November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), in line with its commitment to empower Emirati talent with advanced skills that support Abu Dhabi’s broader vision to enhance financial sustainability and foster a knowledge-based economy. Through flagship initiatives like the Ghraas Programme, DoF equips Emirati talent with the tools to drive innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth within the financial sector.

During the event, DoF will invite Emirati graduates to apply for Cycle 3 of its Ghraas Programme, an advanced upskilling initiative designed to prepare emerging talent for essential roles in finance. Ghraas is designed to equip participants with essential skills in finance, digital innovation, and leadership, providing pathways to globally recognized certifications such as Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), and Certified Public Accountant (CPA). This comprehensive programme combines project-based learning and hands-on training across finance and accounting, preparing Emiratis not only for high-demand roles today but also for future industry needs.

Aysha Tareq Alkhaja, Senior Director - Talent Acquisition at the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi, stated: “The launch of Cycle 3 of the Ghraas Programme reflects our wise leadership’s vision for a sustainable financial future for Abu Dhabi. The programme provides graduates with innovative training and hands-on experience to empower the next generation of financial leaders in Abu Dhabi. Tawdheef 2024 offers an ideal platform to highlight the programme’s impact and its role in equipping Emirati talent with the skills needed for promising careers in finance. These pathways are essential to supporting the Emirate’s long-term growth, stability, and financial sustainability.”

Mohamed Al Ansaari, Senior Director – People Experience at the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi, said: “Since its launch in 2023, the Ghraas Programme has provided over 4,000 hours of training to the participants, with applications increasing from 2,000 in its first year to 3,000 in 2024. Additionally, the programme has achieved a 100% success rate in skill certification, with Ghraas graduates achieving an impressive 82% pass rate in professional qualifications, surpassing the global average.”

Ghraas offers a comprehensive pathway to build future-ready skills in finance, including financial, digital, and workplace competencies. Participants develop essential skills such as project management, risk assessment, problem-solving, communication, and digital innovation, including data analytics, artificial intelligence, and data insights, as well as finance-specific skills like corporate finance, valuation, financial markets, taxation, budgeting, and financial planning.

Besides Ghraas, DoF offers a suite of initiatives designed to enhance employee experience and support professional growth within the financial sector. For example, the “Masar” programme provides an integrated framework for career development, enabling employees to actively shape their career

progression to discover new opportunities through the “Masari” platform, an internal portal for job opportunities within the department. In addition, the “Forward Together” initiative fosters a culture of excellence and innovation within the department, supporting corporate transformation and strategic planning. Meanwhile, the B@DoF programme emphasizes a collaborative, employee-centric work environment that nurtures a high-performance culture balanced with employees’ happiness and well-being. Together, these initiatives embody DoF’s holistic approach to employee development, offering Emirati professionals diverse and meaningful opportunities to advance, lead, and thrive in the financial sector to align with Abu Dhabi’s broader vision.

