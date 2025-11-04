Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announces the inaugural Digital Heritage Forum, the first international Forum set to redefine the landscape of cultural preservation through technology.

Taking place from 3 to 5 November at the Cultural Foundation, the closed event will convene 250 international and regional participants, including 132 international speakers and representatives from 128 leading institutions worldwide. The gathering will feature prominent leaders, innovators, and global influencers specialising in digital heritage documentation, cultural preservation technologies, and innovation. The Forum will provide a unique platform for experts from diverse backgrounds – including digital documentation, digital humanities, cultural heritage and technology – to interact, collaborate, and expand their understanding beyond their respective fields, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in the field and reflecting the emirate’s role as a recognised cultural capital committed to both preservation and innovation.

Spearheaded by DCT Abu Dhabi, the Forum underscores the emirate's dedication to fostering a dynamic dialogue between the heritage and tech industries. It aims to bridge existing gaps, initiate crucial conversations, and forge new partnerships, tools, and approaches to safeguard global cultural heritage in the digital age.

His Excellency Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, commented: “Launching the Digital Heritage Forum marks an important step in our ongoing mission to safeguard and promote culture in all its forms. Abu Dhabi stands at a unique crossroads, where deep-rooted heritage intersects with the possibilities of digital innovation, and we remain firmly committed to preserving our legacy while embracing the tools that will carry it forward. Through this Forum, we seek to advance global dialogue, encourage collaboration, and equip the next generation with the knowledge and means to protect their heritage. In doing so, we ensure that our cultural identity continues to thrive not only as a source of pride, but as a foundation for sustainable development in the digital age."

Over three days, the Forum will feature a diverse array of insightful keynotes, parallel sessions, and tech showcases. The programme includes five keynote presentations by renowned figures such as Prof. Simon See (NVIDIA), Dr. Najwa Aaraj (Technology Innovation Institute), Prof. Douglas Pritchard (Robert Gordon University), Prof. Jon Adams (University of Southampton), and Prof. Maurizio Forte (Duke University, US Department of State), who will share their invaluable insights and inspire new directions in the field. Alongside panel discussions, lightning talks, case study spotlights, and live demonstrations, the sessions will explore five thematic tracks, providing participants with diverse hands-on learning and exchanging opportunities. Opening and closing plenaries will be held in the Cultural Foundation Theatre, reinforcing the site's historical significance. The Closing Event Panel will feature prominent experts including Mohamed Al Jneibi (Red Dunes Games/Advisor, Emirates Foundation), Chao Tayiana Maina (African Digital Heritage), Dr. David Mitchell (Director of Cultural Assets, Historic Environment Scotland), and Takashi Kudo alongside Sakurako Naka (teamLab).

In addition to the main programme, the Forum will present a series of special events that demonstrate how technology can reshape cultural engagement. These include the virtual reality experience “Gaudi, The Atelier of the Divine” by Geodon Experiences, which takes audiences on a virtual journey into the creative world of Antoni Gaudí. Visitors will also experience “Sounds of Freedom”, an immersive exhibition and podcast that explores heritage through sound and storytelling. The Forum will conclude with “agami” by Mezzoforte, a powerful sound performance that will leave a lasting impression on participants.

The Forum is expected to generate a set of practical recommendations for professionals and institutions worldwide on various aspects of digital heritage, fostering a legacy of collaborative working groups, innovative tools, and impactful projects. This event solidifies Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in both research and practical application within the digital heritage domain.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and abudhabiculture.ae

