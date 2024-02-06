Cairo, Egypt – Deloitte, the leading global professional services firm, hosted the Egypt Tax Conference, bringing together C-Suite, senior business executives and Deloitte Tax experts from across the Middle East. The conference served as a platform to share insights and foster discussions on the evolving tax environment in Egypt, the Middle East, and beyond.

The agenda featured a series of insightful discussions and presentations covering a diverse range of topics. Deloitte tax experts discussed the means to navigate the ever changing tax landscape, addressing recent changes, and formulating strategies for compliance. The exploration of Pillar Two provided perspectives from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Middle East, shedding light on the new international tax standards.

The conference also delved into the intricacies of Egypt's transfer pricing landscape, highlighting the evolving compliance standards and audit practices. Customs and global trade developments in Egypt and the broader region were also analyzed, offering a comprehensive view of the challenges and opportunities in the current trade environment. Digital transformation in tax took center stage, with a focus on tools and technologies that enhance efficiency.

Muhammad Bahemia, Deloitte Middle East Tax Leader said, "We have now enhanced our presence in Egypt with new offices and leading tax experts to offer the best service to our clients in the ever-changing tax landscape. We remain committed to facilitating knowledge sharing and industry collaboration, and the Egypt Tax Conference is a great showcase of Deloitte’s dedication to empower businesses and professionals to navigate complexities by offering strategic perspectives and solutions.”

