Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Delinea, a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced its participation at GISEC 2022 in Dubai with the theme ‘Privileged access just got more accessible’. With a channel-focused go to market strategy for the Middle East, Delinea will participate at GISEC together with Shifra, its regional distributor, highlighting the company’s continued commitment to empowering its channel partners.

“As always, GISEC is an important occasion to meet businesses from the Middle East and around the world and discuss how we can support them with our seamless security solutions,” said Mark De Simone, Regional Director - MEA at Delinea, which formed by the merger of Thycotic and Centrify and debuted its new brand identity last month.

“This year’s edition will be of particular relevance for us as it will be the first in-person event in the UAE that the company will participate in under our new brand. We embrace the opportunity to introduce prospects, customers, and partners to Delinea, with Shifra on our side as we aim to strengthen our ties with the channel and enhance our brand awareness in the region,” De Simone continued.

Businesses today are faced with the challenge of IT environments that are growing in complexity, which is exacerbated by threats that are increasing in both volume and sophistication. Legacy PAM solutions are not designed for these hybrid environments, are too complex, and cannot solve current privilege management challenges. Delinea’s PAM solutions deliver seamless security by helping delineate the boundaries of access so users get the access they want while IT gets the control it needs.

Over the three days of the event, executives from Delinea’s regional team will be present at stand B10 in Hall 8 to engage with customers and prospects, understand the challenges they face, and explain how Delinea can help secure access to critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. The company will showcase a number of its flagship solutions at GISEC, including live demos of its Privileged Account and Session Management (PASM), Privilege Elevation and Delegation Management (PEDM) and Remote Access portfolios.