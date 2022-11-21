Regional music given platform to shine once again as The Boxtones deliver original music on Etihad Park stage after Max Verstappen wins final F1 race of the 2022 season

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Multi-platinum selling rock legends Def Leppard had Abu Dhabi pulsing as they closed an eclectic 13th edition of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts at Etihad Park in a fitting end to a thrilling FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2022 weekend on Yas Island.

After world champion Max Verstappen won his 15th race of the F1 season at the Yas Marina Circuit, attention turned once again to Etihad Park and the final night of the capital’s favourite music festival, which delivered a varied range of AAA titles from Dave and Usher to Swedish House Mafia and Kendrick Lamar.

On Sunday night, the genre switched to rock and celebrated English band Def Leppard, featuring Rick Savage, Joe Elliott, Rick Allen, Phil Collen, and Vivian Campbell, who graced the Etihad Park stage.

Opening the show with Take What You Want, Let It Go, and Animal, the band treated racegoers of all ages, to a scintillating gig featuring some of their most iconic tracks.

Calling on the Abu Dhabi audience to “make some noise”, the glam rockers treated their adoring fans, young and old, to hits including stadium anthems Kick and Love Bites, a range of guitar riffs and big lyrics before closing their unforgettable set with classic Pour Some Sugar On Me.

However, they weren’t done there. Amid chants of “More,” the rockers returned to the stage with a backdrop of ‘Abu Dhabi’ in the trademark Def Leppard font, blasting out a two-song encore of Rock of Ages and Photograph.

Earlier in the evening, UAE band The Boxtones, delivered an exceptional warm-up set, performing their original songs to the rapturous audience.

-Ends-

About Flash Entertainment:

Flash Entertainment is the Middle East’s leading entertainment company pioneering the future of events and experiences across sporting events, music concerts, community events and more.

Since launching in 2008, Flash Entertainment has built a peerless global reputation by always putting fans first - hosting hundreds of major concerts, major sporting events and community and cultural events across thousands of event days for more than 10 million people.

A key partner in the development of Abu Dhabi tourism and entertainment sector, developing and producing memorable experiences for fans and partners alike.

Flash Entertainment manages a multi-million-dirham portfolio of assets, including the Etihad Park and the multi-purpose state-of-the-art Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. For more information visit www.flashentertainment.com or email info@flashentertainment.com

About Yasalam:

Yasalam, the capital’s favourite music festival, held around the highly anticipated FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2022, returns for 2022 with an unreal experience at Etihad Park. The adrenaline-fuelled concert series is back with a captivating line-up of world-class artists across four action-packed days from 17-20 November. Yasalam 2022, the 13th edition of this hugely popular festival, will accelerate the excitement, bringing together the best of motorsport and music and is produced by Flash Entertainment.