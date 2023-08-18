Programme included a five-day rotating hotel placement providing skill building in customer support, operations, and management

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) today celebrated the graduation of 56 Emirati students from its 2023 Tourism Youth Summer Camp, a two-week introduction to Abu Dhabi’s tourism and hospitality industry where participants nurtured essential teamwork and leadership skills, gained hands-on experience and received insights from professionals within the field.

The graduation ceremony, held at Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas was attended by the students and their parents, as well as key industry partners and government officials including H.E. Mouza Obaid Al Nasseri, Executive Director of Small & Medium Enterprises, Department Of Economic Development; Shaikha Al Nuwais, Vice President Owner Relationship Management at Rotana Groups; Hamad Mohammed Alsudain, Licensing & Regulatory Compliance Director at DCT Abu Dhabi; Mouza Theib Al Mansoori, Recruitment Department Manager at Human Resources Authority; and Najla Al Nahdi, Chief Human Resources Officer at Abu Dhabi National Hotels.

In line with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, DCT Abu Dhabi’s annual Tourism Youth Summer Camp allows young UAE nationals interested in exploring a career in the emirate’s tourism and hospitality industries to learn about Abu Dhabi as a tourism and cultural destination. The programme includes a work placement at one of the emirate’s top hotels, where participants discover the different components of the tourism business and how they contribute to the growth and development of the emirate's economy.

At the end of the programme, each student is equipped with knowledge and experience in various aspects of the tourism and culture sectors and an understanding of their important role in achieving Abu Dhabi’s strategic ambitions, having gained valuable professional skills and greater confidence to pursue a career in the industry.

Graduates from the 2023 camp were guided by seasoned mentors throughout the programme, gaining important industry insights and fostering valuable connections for their future careers. Their work placements provided them with first-hand experience in the diverse and multicultural tourism sector and introduced them to the wide range of job opportunities available in the field.

HE Saleh Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "I am immensely proud of the students who have dedicated themselves to learning the ins and outs of Abu Dhabi’s tourism industry and gaining important work and life experience through our Tourism Youth Summer Camp. This programme is a unique platform for launching young talent, ensuring a new generation of professionals are ready to take on the challenge of growing Abu Dhabi's thriving tourism landscape. They are the promising future of the Emirati workforce, and we are confident that the knowledge and experience they have gained over these two weeks will be invaluable as they pursue their careers and share Abu Dhabi with the world.”

This year’s programme featured an array of activities designed to foster teamwork and develop participants’ professional skills. Workshops focusing on topics such as customer support provided students with valuable insights into delivering exceptional service. To deepen their understanding of the industry, educational field trips to renowned attractions Louvre Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Qasr Al Hosn were organised, offering hands-on learning experiences.

During the students’ five-day placements at 24 prestigious Abu Dhabi hotels (4-to-5-star hotels), they were rotated through various departments including front desk, food and beverage service, kitchen, recreation, and events, gaining a thorough understanding of the different components of the hospitality industry.

Participants also completed a group project that required them to look into real case studies related to tourism industry challenges and gaps that are aligned with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030. The projects were evaluated for innovation and creativity, use of technology, communication skills, and ease of implementation. The winning team, comprising 11 participants, presented a case study related to sector Emiratisation and its importance, and were awarded a cash prize at the graduation ceremony by Hamad Mohammed Alsudain, Licensing & Regulatory Compliance Director at DCT Abu Dhabi and Layla Radhwan Al Ali, Section Head of Sector Emiratisation & Capability Development at DCT Abu Dhabi.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Youth Summer Camp, please visit https://dct.gov.ae/en/what.we.do/tourism/industry.initiatives.emiratisation/tourism.youth.program.aspx

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae