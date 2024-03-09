Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi will host this year’s edition of the Saudi Super Cup in two stadiums across the emirate, 8 and 11 April, marking the first time the tournament has been hosted in the Middle East outside of Saudi Arabia. The hosting bid was led by Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand for the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

The three-match tournament kicks off on 8 April at 9pm (UAE time) between Al-Ittihad Club and Al Wehda FC at Al-Nahyan Stadium, followed by Al Hilal SFC and Al-Nassr FC at the Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium at 11:30 pm (UAE time). Taking place in the same venue, the winners will face off during the 11 April final.

The tournament is set to feature football legends Cristiano Rolando and Karim Benzema, alongside regional talent that includes Salem Al Dawsari and Abderrazak Hamdallah, all competing for the coveted cup.

Running since 2013 and organised by the Saudi Arabian Football Association (SAFF), the Saudi Super Cup has established itself as an annual showcase of the best of Saudi club football. Initially held with a two-team format, the 2022-23 season expanded to include two additional teams, comprising the winners and runners-up of the King Cup and the Pro League.

The eleventh edition of the Saudi Super Cup is another significant step forward in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for sport and world-class events, alongside its existing fixtures such as the UFC, NBA and Formula 1, which continue to engage regional fans and first-time visitors with an ever-expanding portfolio of events throughout the year.

The Saudi Super cup is the latest sports and entertainment event added to Abu Dhabi’s ‘Back-to-Back’ calendar and coincides with the Eid Al Fitr public holiday, allowing travellers from the GCC, Middle East and beyond to enjoy some of the region’s top football talent play in the emirate.

