High-end platform will offer distinguished hospitality brands the chance to engage with ultra-luxury B2B travel partners and agents from Central and Eastern Europe

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, are bringing the prestigious luxury travel fair LOOP CEE to the Middle East for the first time.

Titled LOOP BEYOND BORDERS, the landmark event will be held from 15 to 19 September at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas in Abu Dhabi and Anantara Qasr Al Sarab in Al Dhafra. The high-end platform aims to gather distinguished local hospitality brands, offering them an exclusive opportunity to showcase their products and engage with ultra-luxury buyers, travel partners, and agents from Central and Eastern Europe.

Over the course of five days, each exhibitor will have the opportunity to conduct 62 appointments, each lasting for 15 minutes, alongside numerous other opportunities to connect with over 100 top tour operators and agents from 16 central and eastern European countries - Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, and North Macedonia.

Abdullah Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "We look forward to hosting the Middle East’s first ever LOOP CEE event in Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a premier destination for luxury travellers seeking the most refined of experiences. LOOP BEYOND BORDERS not only supports Abu Dhabi’s journey to becoming one of the most prominent, must-visit locations in the world, but provides unparalleled networking opportunities and knowledge exchange, strengthening our ties across central and eastern European markets, and fostering long-term collaboration."

Taghrid AlSaeed, Executive Director of Group Communications and Destination Marketing at Miral said: “We are happy to host the Middle East's first-ever LOOP CEE event in Abu Dhabi, particularly on Saadiyat Island, renowned as a beacon of luxury and sophistication in the region. With its pristine beaches, luxurious resorts and growing cultural district, Saadiyat epitomises opulence at its finest. The destination’s allure serves as the perfect backdrop, elevating the LOOP CEE event and ensuring an unforgettable experience where luxury intertwines seamlessly with cultural richness. This milestone occasion will undoubtedly have a profound impact, solidifying Saadiyat Island’s position as a premier luxury destination for discerning travellers from around the world."

Astrid Oberhummer, Founder & CEO of LOOP, said: “I am truly honoured and proud to collaborate closely with DCT Abu Dhabi to bring our very first luxury travel trade show LOOP BEYOND BORDERS to the Middle East for the first time. We have had many great suppliers from Abu Dhabi at our LOOP editions over the past years and enjoy a deep trust in the DCT, and in the beauty of Abu Dhabi. With the unfailing support of DCT and Miral, the destination is predestined to provide the perfect setting for such an elevated luxury event. We are thrilled to introduce this outstanding experience to our valuable network from across the CEE & CIS market.”

The hosting of LOOP BEYOND BORDERS comes as Abu Dhabi witnesses a marked increase in interest from travellers in Central and Eastern Europe. In the first five months of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, the emirate experienced a significant increase in hotel guests from Bulgaria (86%), Romania (47%), Poland (42%) and the Czech Republic (31%).

By appealing to central and eastern European travellers, Abu Dhabi is strengthening its legacy as a top-of-mind destination where travellers from all over the world are warmly welcomed to experience a blend of culture and heritage, arts and entertainment, and unmatched events.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, contributing to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and the City’s economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world and create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate’s tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral’s portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE’s largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas and hospitality properties across Yas Island. For more information, visit www.miral.ae