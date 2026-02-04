Abu Dhabi, UAE: Following the participation and training of 283 social care professionals across its three previous editions, the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD) has today welcomed its fourth cohort to its Capacity Building Programme. This ongoing initiative reflects the department’s commitment to developing and enhancing readiness of workforce across the social care sector.

The new cohort was officially launched at the College of Business and Economics at United Arab Emirates University - Abu Dhabi campus, which highlighted the importance of the program and its role in strengthening the competencies of social care professionals, while also raising awareness among professionals about the program’s impact on advancing the social care ecosystem in the Emirate.

Each programme runs for a period of five months within a structured framework and is designed to support social care professionals by equipping them with the required competencies that will enable them to develop their careers and contribute to improving the quality of social care services for the community.

The Capacity Building Program targets social care professionals operating within the Abu Dhabi’s social care sector. This alignment of skill sets across community development initiatives reflects one of DCD’s key roles in providing specialized training programmes, including stream-based pathways such as diploma in social work practical skills, and diploma in school psychological counselling, which enhance sector efficiency and ensure responsiveness to social service needs in line with best practices and professional standards.

Mubarak Salem Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Licensing and Social Control Sector at DCD, said: “The Department continues to elevate the professional standing of social care practitioners by providing specialised training programmes that enhance their competencies and strengthen their readiness to meet the evolving needs of the social care sector across the Emirate. The launch of the fourth cohort builds on our ongoing efforts to establish an integrated professional ecosystem grounded in approved regulatory standards and the delivery of high-quality, people-centred services to the community.”.

He added, “The continued implementation of the Capacity Building Programme underscores the Department of Community Development’s commitment to advancing professional practice in the social care sector and empowering its workforce, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision of a cohesive society that benefits from high-quality social services.”

The Department of Community Development affirmed that the Capacity Building Programme is one of the key pillars supporting the social licensing and regulatory framework, and a core initiative aimed at enhancing the preparedness of social care professionals across the Emirate, contributing to the development of the social sector and the delivery of services to the community with efficiency and responsibility.

