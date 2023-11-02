Riyadh: As competition intensifies at the Kingdom’s highly anticipated event, the Data Center & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) set for 29 - 30 November 2023, data centres are re-evaluating their strategies. The event, now in the spotlight with EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC, a global digital infrastructure provider, owned by DAMAC Group, has stepped in as the title sponsor of the event which promises an impactful two days in Riyadh.

The atmosphere is charged with enthusiasm and the delegate community has shared insights on the involvement of the multi-tenant data centre provider at the DCCI.

Having chosen the Kingdom as the starting point for its ambitious $1 billion data centre expansion across the Middle East, Asia, and Europe; EDGNEX is poised to establish itself as a dominant player in the global data centre industry.

EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC designs, builds and operates world-class Tier III data centres delivering digital infrastructure across the Middle East. In KSA, EDGNEX is currently building multi-tenant colocation facilities that will deliver 65 MW, across Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah (KAEC).

In Phase-1, Riyadh is set to be fully operational by the end of the year with a committed capacity of 5.2 MWs which is fully let. In parallel, Dammam will also be up and running, with limited availability for white space.

In line with growth strategy, additional capacity is planned in 2024, across current facilities as well as new locations in KSA.

In his comments on the company’s participation at the event, Aqil Jaffer Ali, Senior Vice President at DAMAC Group, said: “We are not just building world-class data centres; we are aiming to create and innovate hyper-connected digital hubs with highly secure facilities and connectivity to give customers direct and reliable access to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s digital economy. We are supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and this is another great milestone for our business in the KSA.’’

“Being a part of the DCCI is monumental; this platform offers a unique chance to delve into a broad spectrum of topics and challenges from various sectors, allowing us to present top-tier solutions that pave the way for holistic scalability and progress” Aqil added.

In a bid to provide the best support to public and private sector enterprises, and global hyperscalers and innovators in Saudi Arabia, EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC plans to showcase its latest solutions at DCCI and impart expert insights on industry-related subjects.

To foster unity among diverse sectors and pave the way for comprehensive enhancement in data centre and cloud domains, the organizing entity, Tradepass, will welcome over 300 delegates.

This includes CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, Heads of IT Operations, data centres facilities managers and engineers, VPs, GMs and heads of cloud and security, among other influential figures from the Kingdom’s premier organisations.

For more information about the event, log on to: https://saudi.dccisummit.com/

