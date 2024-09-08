Abu Dhabi – Day eight of ADIHEX has drawn to a close at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi with thousands of visitors having taken advantage of fascinating shows and exhibits.

Taking place under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the 21st edition of the globally renowned exhibition is being organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Today’s ADIHEX shows offered unforgettable exhibits and experiences that entertained visitors of all ages at today’s programme of events. Featuring a lineup of extraordinary performances, a range of displays celebrated many aspects of the skill, history, heritage that characterises the longstanding bond that humankind has had with animals through the ages.

The highlight of the eighth day was the exhibition’s final falcon auction. The Auction focused on breeding premium birds that met the highest specifications for both novice and seasoned falconers of all nationalities, ensuring accessibility and diversity in the falconry community. With all the birds having been bred for exceptional performance in hunting and competitive arenas, bidders took full advantage of a superb opportunity to invest in a prize falcon that reflected traditional breeding, training knowledge and innovative nurturing by falconry practitioners.

For the first-time ever at ADIHEX, bidders had the opportunity to make online bids for premium falcons that were showcased in a special viewing area at ADIHEX 2024. Through this exclusive and innovative new feature, bids for 10 top-rated falcons could be made based on detailed information made available through a virtual auction platform accessible worldwide. All the falcons were accompanied by detailed bio cards available on interactive tablets.

In front of a large and appreciative audience, the Horse Beauty Handler’s Competition organised by the Arabian Horse Society showcased the elegance and unique characteristics of Arabian horses, with a focus on the role of their handlers in the show ring. Such shows are an integral part of the Arabian horse community and serve to highlight the breed’s unique attributes.

Today’s visitors to ADIHEX also had the opportunity to witness once again the spectacular “All with People of Determination” AWPOD Yola team, who provided a breathtaking traditional Yola performance with seamlessly blended dance moves and rhythm. This display was an outstanding success in celebrating the beauty and artistry of Emirati traditions while offering a unique chance for visitors to witness the unlimited spirit and talent of People of Determination.

Other spectacular highlights included “Vaulting with Dhabian Equestrian Club”, a show that presented the unique and artistic equestrian discipline of horseback vaulting. The event combined elements of gymnastics, dance, and horsemanship in the form of athletes performing a range of acrobatic and gymnastic routines on the back of a moving horse.

At the ADIHEX Knowledge Hub, Alyson Marks and Priya Mitchell led a session on "Sustainable Health and wellbeing Environment for Children in the Home" that offered a wealth of interesting information for young families. The Hub's activities culminated with a lively and entertaining Poetry Night organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority with young and established poets covering a wide range of topics related to animals and the natural world among others.

A presentation on "Abu Dhabi Equine and Camel Hospital: More Than Just the Feet: An Approach to the Laminitic Horse" given by Dr Jessica Johnson highlighted highly specialized and innovative approaches to animal care. The esteemed artist Hussein Hashem gave a critical dialogue session entitled "Cultural Identity and Expression of Heritage and Tradition through the Drawings of the Artist Hussein Hashem" that covered an important aspect of Emirati cultural and heritage. Courtesy of the Emirate Arabian Horses Society, Mr. Mohamed Al Matrooshi also offered his expertise on the same theme with a talk on “Old Arabian Horses in Emirate of Abu Dhabi”.

Within a packed agenda of activities, performances, and competitions that focus on the UAE’s proud heritage and culture while embracing innovation, ADIHEX is further cementing its own outstanding legacy and Abu Dhabi’s global position as a centre of hunting and equestrian sports, a forum for education and new business partnerships and an innovative sustainability leader.

To obtain tickets for the largest and most prestigious edition of ADIHEX yet, visitors should visit the ADIHEX website and select from the range of packages listed.