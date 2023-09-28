Riyadh: The force behind the digital forces aka datacentres are rapidly advancing in the second-largest Arabian country. With digital and tech advancements proliferating exponentially, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is darting forward with its datacentre market, forecasted to cross $1.77 billion by 2027. The growth is being further propelled by multinational corporations expanding their cloud regions in the country, where the cloud services market alone is expected to reach nearly $2.4 billion by 2026.

Consequently, Asia-Pacific’s most favoured, Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) is bringing its legacy to the Kingdom on 29 - 30 November in Riyadh at the JW Marriott Hotel. The summit that will bring together many worlds including Ministries, National Banks, Insurance Companies, F&B, IT Enterprises, Sports Federations, Government-owned Universities, Real Estate Giants, Electricity Department, and many others, will present a platform like none other for the Datacentre & Cloud professionals.

In a statement issued, post confirming his participation announcement as a speaker, Fahad Bedaiwi (Executive Vice President. Head, Facilities Management & Engineering, Saudi National Bank) stated, “Going beyond expectations and consistently delivering progressive solutions is something that keeps Saudi National Bank ahead of the future. Amidst this constant evolution with technology especially datacentre and cloud, it has become our responsibility to lead by example in leveraging these resources for more advanced offerings. At DCCI we are expecting to have game changing discussions that can change the course of industries for a better tomorrow.”

While the platform will bind the different sectors together and give way to a holistic approach for datacentre & cloud landscape upliftment, the organizing body – Tradepass, will host 300+ delegates including CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, Heads of Information Technology Operations, Datacentre Facilities Managers & Engineers, VPs, GMs, Heads of Cloud, Security, and many other influential profiles from the Kingdom’s leading organisations.

Another key speaker for the summit, Abdullah H. Alfahaid (CITO, Ajlan & Bros Holding Group KSA) expressed his splendid vision while inviting the delegates, “We are thrilled to invite you to our upcoming summit, where we will explore the dynamic landscape of digital transformation and cloud automation, with a special focus on the leading role of Saudi Arabia and Ajlan Bros Holding Group commitment to the country's visionary 2030 agenda. With the Kingdom acknowledging rampant technology innovations with Vision 2030, our summit will give you the opportunity to learn from and network with the industry’s top thought leaders.”

“Join us to explore the limitless possibilities at DCCI as we can’t wait to welcome you for futuristic discussions on digital transformation and cloud automation”, he further added.

Taking into account the great volume of work and the massive achievements of DCCI for key markets in Asia-Pacific, the platform’s upcoming edition in Saudi has gained a strong support from Invest Saudi and ISACA Riyadh Chapter. While Invest Saudi has always promoted the Kingdom as a world-class investment destination, the latter has always given full support in terms of information systems governance. It fairly explains the importance of their participation at the summit that’s also going to uncover new investment and IT governance opportunities under the datacentre & cloud landscape.

In the race to close more deals with the key profiles at the exhibition hall, organisations like Huawei, DETASAD, AlJammaz Technologies, CommScope, Sunbird Software, Legrand Data Center Solutions, Aksa Power Generation Co., and Sana Engineering have already reserved their booths to showcase their best solutions.

Thought leaders from all corners of the public & private sector are taking part in the summit to impart their wisdom on datacentre & cloud. The CIO from Saudi Pro League, the highest division of association football in the Saudi league system, Dr. Ahmed Althuhaibi gave a special message for all the delegates coming to attend the summit, “I am deeply embedded in the world of digital transformation and technological advancement. The summit represents a pivotal gathering point for thought leaders and industry specialists from an array of sectors. I am excited to share my insights and learn from other esteemed participants. This summit is more than just a meeting of minds – it's an opportunity for us to shape the future of datacentres and cloud services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, driving us closer to achieving our vision for 2030. I anticipate thought-provoking discussions, innovative solutions, and strategic collaborations to emerge from this event and look forward to contributing to its success.”

When asked about the recent move towards Saudi Arabia, organizer & CEO of Tradepass, Sudhir Ranjan Jena stated, “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is where the future lies as the nation is giving way to the most advanced digital developments, including the most futuristic cities of the world. Therefore, while expanding DCCI’s footprint we were in no doubt that the platform would be of utmost benefit not just to the many stakeholders across KSA’s digital ecosystem but also to the nation and its Saudi Vision 2030.”

