The summit will host 4,500+ HR professionals who plan to strategise around the future of work in the Middle East

Over 120 experts and 70+ exhibitors from 35+ countries will participate at the region’s biggest and most influential HR event

Dubai, UAE: Informa Connect, a global leader in events in the Middle East, today announced their flagship HR Summit & Expo (HRSE) Summit 2024; The UAE’s biggest HR event will be held from 20-25 October 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Celebrating 22 years of legacy, this year’s edition is set to transform HR practices with groundbreaking insights and networking opportunities for the region’s community.

Bringing together technologies and HR professionals from across 35+ countries, the event will feature 124+ expert speakers, over 100 sessions, and an extensive exhibition with 70+ solution providers, making it the go-to forum for HR professionals to discuss the future of work, explore new technologies, and share best practices. Herminia Ibarra FBA is a scholar in the fields of organisational behaviour, leadership, and career development. Known for her thought provoking and bestselling books, Herminia will share her exclusive insights with attendees.

Commenting on the event, keynote speaker Herminia Ibarra stated, “As the world of work continues to evolve, the role of HR professionals becomes even more crucial. The HR Summit & Expo (HRSE) offers an extraordinary opportunity to engage with innovative ideas, share expertise, and help organisations navigate the future of work. I am glad to be part of such a transformative event.”

The summit will showcase prominent figures in HR and thought leaders such as Daniel Pink, Herminia Ibarra, PHD, Dr Gopal Kutwaroo alongside a special AI in the Workplace Summit focused on the impact of artificial intelligence in reshaping human capital functions and decision-making processes. The event will also feature eight certified workshops conducted by industry-leading organisations including CIPD, LPI, and HRCI, to name a few, ensuring attendees receive actionable insights and professional certifications to advance their careers.

HR Summit & Expo (HRSE) 2024 will host several government speakers and thought leaders from the UAE and broader Middle East, reflecting the region’s commitment to developing human capital. Confirmed speakers include Simon Taylor, Head of Organisation Effectiveness & Change Management | Talent Management, GAP Inc., Kirsty Koen, Group Chief HR Office, IDS Borjomi International, Lt. Colonel Dr. Hamad Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Head of Telecommunication, Infrastructure Dept., Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, Özden Yiğit, Head of Human Resources - Middle East, Bayer, Dr. Ebrahim Hasan Al Khajeh, Division Director - Human Resources, Abu Dhabi Customs, amongst others.

Ryan O’Donnell, Portfolio Director of Informa Connect, remarked, “The HR Summit & Expo (HRSE) has been a cornerstone event for the HR community in the Middle East for over two decades. This year, we are excited to offer a curated experience that addresses the pressing challenges faced by industry professionals, from AI adoption to leadership transformation. With a diverse lineup of speakers, interactive workshops, and new networking opportunities, we’re confident this summit will drive impactful discussions and help set the blueprint for the future of HR in the region.”

The event aligns with the UAE’s vision of advancing human resources as a strategic pillar for economic growth and workforce development. With a strong focus on innovation, HR Summit & Expo (HRSE) 2024 is designed to equip professionals with the tools and strategies needed to excel in today’s dynamic work environment.

Join us from 20-25 October, at the Dubai World Trade Centre for the HR Summit & Expo (HRSE) 2024! This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of the UAE’s largest and longest-running HR event, celebrating 22 years of legacy. Experience groundbreaking insights, connect with industry leaders, and enhance your HR practices. Don’t miss out—be part of this transformative event and advance your professional network. For more information and registration details, please visit https://informaconnect.com/hr-summit-expo

