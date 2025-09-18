Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Danfoss, a global leader in energy-efficient solutions, has successfully concluded its “Refrigeration for Saudi’s Tomorrow” events both in Riyadh and Jeddah hosting over 150 industry experts, and reinforcing its commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s vision for sustainable growth and innovation in the refrigeration industry.

Bringing together refrigeration and food retail specialists, partners, and relevant stakeholders in the Kingdom, the events highlighted the critical role of supermarkets, refrigerants, and the entire cold chain in building a smarter, more efficient future for Saudi Arabia. With energy efficiency and carbon footprint reduction at the heart of the discussions, participants explored how new technologies and solutions can help the Kingdom transition toward a more sustainable refrigeration ecosystem.

“Saudi Arabia is a key market for Danfoss, and we are proud to collaborate with local partners and stakeholders to unlock the full potential of energy-efficient refrigeration,” said Ture Munksgaard, General Manager at Saudi Arabia who moderated both events. “By improving efficiency across the entire cold chain, we not only reduce operational costs but also contribute to the Kingdom’s sustainability agenda”.

The event served as an excellent platform to discuss energy efficiency in the entire food chain, food safety and regulations, trends and solutions, with an array of expert speakers and panelists, such as:

Dr. Saud Abdulghani, Projects Advisor at Kidana

Mazen Al Seghayer, Head of Microbial Risk Department, Saudi Food and Drug Authority

Eng. Ali Tumayhi, Manager at National Zone Department, NCEC

Maher Mousa, Regional Director of Product Management and Compliance, Johnson Controls Arabia

Markus Lattner, Managing Director, Eurovent Middle East

Y ahia Henblass, Refrigeration Consultant, Ecostar

Sultan Althinayyan , General Manager at ASAD

Gabriele De Bona, Director Segment Marketing, Danfoss Food Retail

Naeem Fakir, Danfoss BOCK Sales Driver

Suresh Sharma, Senior Sales Manager, IRF-FRL Danfoss MENA

Ahmed Eisa, Danfoss Climates Solutions Sales Manager, IDS MENA

Dhanraj Katte, Sales Engineer, IRF & FR Danfoss MENA

Mustafa Sabry, Sales Manager, Danfoss MENA

During the event, carbon-neutral Danfoss Smart Store in Denmark was highlighted, as a concept showcasing how advanced energy management, digitalization, and intelligent control can optimize supermarket operations. While CO₂ as a refrigerant is still gaining traction in Saudi Arabia, the Smart Store was presented as a strong example of what can be achieved with forward-thinking solutions.

The team also highlighted examples of energy efficiency savings with Low-GWP refrigerants as a potential solution for high-ambient climates, such as the one in Saudi Arabia.

The event also showcased BOCK® portfolio, as the latest addition to Danfoss compressor family expanding Danfoss’ product portfolio in the region and reinforcing its commitment to provide customers with reliable, efficient, and future-proof refrigeration technologies.

Another topic that sparked the interest of the audience was introductions of Danfoss’ new innovative product, NeoCharge, set to maximize Ammonia System Performance. “NeoCharge is a game changer in industrial refrigeration. This unique yet simple technology reduces the charge in both new and existing systems. With easy installation in any type of system, NeoCharge gives you a shortcut to low-charge” said Suresh Sharma, Senior Sales Manager while presenting it.

Hosting the events in both Riyadh and Jeddah underlined the importance of Saudi Arabia for Danfoss and its strategic role in the company’s regional growth.

“With the Kingdom’s food retail sector and cold chain infrastructure rapidly evolving, Danfoss’ solutions are set to help supermarkets, logistics providers, and industries optimize performance, reduce emissions, and support Saudi Arabia’s long-term sustainability goals”, concluded Ahmed Eisa, Sales Manager, Danfoss Climate Solutions.