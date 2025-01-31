Dubai, UAE – The event, attended by over 100 industry experts, contractors, consultants, and end users, served as a platform to showcase Danfoss BOCK® eco-friendly compressors and condensing units and their role in advancing sustainable cooling and heating solutions.

This marked the first event in the UAE following Danfoss' acquisition of BOCK GmbH, a world leader in CO₂ and low-GWP compressors, solidifying the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge, energy-efficient technologies.

Danfoss is a world leader in the supply of compressors and controls, and has one of the most extensive and complete product ranges in the HVAC/R industry, covering numerous business areas and applications.

Danfoss encourages the sustainable development and use of low-GWP refrigerants to minimize global warming while helping to ensure the continued green transition of energy systems and food chains from production to market along with the future viability of our industry.

“It was my pleasure to come to Dubai for this occasion and present Danfoss Bock reliable CO2 and low-GWP refrigerant compressors, ensuring functionality, cost-effectiveness, and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. The special focus of the event was on BOCK® condensing units which are designed for extreme conditions, such as scorching hot regions such as Middle East. They maintain efficiency without compromising on performance, thanks to adaptive heat exchangers and efficient AC fans”, said Dalibor Sandor, Global Danfoss BOCK® Product Manager and trainer for Condensing Units who joined the local team as the keynote speaker.

With a strong foundation in quality, people, and the climate, Danfoss drives the transition in energy, refrigerants, and food systems to achieve global climate and energy goals.

We are at the forefront in developing products using refrigerants and in evaluating the viability of new refrigerants as they are introduced.

New and evolving regulations on refrigerants can make it a challenge to stay up to date on current trends, with new regulations impacting everything from component selection to designing future systems.

As refrigerant regulations evolve, we recognize the challenges and uncertainty this brings. Danfoss is here to provide clear guidance and trusted expertise, so you can make informed choices about refrigerants for your applications. With our products and solutions, institutional expertise, and digital tools, you’ll find reliable support to stay compliant and equipped to meet the needs of today’s changing refrigerant landscape.

The acquisition of BOCK GmbH, completed in 2023, underscores Danfoss’ dedication to decarbonization through its portfolio of climate-friendly and energy-efficient cooling and heating solutions. BOCK brings over 90 years of compressor innovation to Danfoss, complementing its existing capabilities and solidifying its position as a global leader in greener technologies.

“It has been an exciting era with BOCK®, now with Danfoss presence, it is a transformation to elevate to new heights”, added Mahmoud Juma, Managing Director at JK Engineering Solutions, Danfoss authorized partner in the UAE.

The event was an excellent platform for Danfoss BOCK to present BOCK portfolio to the local experts, highlighting its high energy efficiency, quality by global and giving the stage to end users to share their experience.

"We compared all the compressors competing for the project, and it's true, BOCK has the lowest operating power" said Tareq Marwan, Project Manager at Azizi Developments, while sharing his hands-on experience on Danfoss BOCK compressors and their implementation in one recent project.

For more information about Danfoss BOCK please visit Bock.danfoss.com

About Danfoss A/S:

Danfoss engineers solutions that increase machine productivity, reduce emissions, lower energy consumption, and enable electrification. Our solutions are used in such areas as refrigeration, air conditioning, heating, power conversion, motor control, industrial machinery, automotive, marine, and off- and on-highway equipment. We also provide solutions for renewable energy, such as solar and wind power, as well as district-energy infrastructure for cities. Our innovative engineering dates back to 1933. Danfoss is family- and foundation-owned, employing more than 41,000 people, serving customers in more than 100 countries through a global footprint of 95 factories.

Danfoss BOCK specializes in lightweight, energy-efficient compressors designed for eco-friendly refrigerants like CO₂ and low-GWP options. This innovative product line reflects Danfoss' mission to lead the transition to greener solutions in cooling and heating applications.

About JK Engineering Solutions

JK Engineering is a refrigeration house, specialized in commercial and semi-industrial refrigeration systems, offering consultancy, design and comprehensive solutions, based in Dubai-UAE, and operates as authorized distribution partner for Danfoss-Bock. Catering as a stockiest not only for UAE, but the Middle East region and beyond as well, deeply serving cold storage industry, hypermarket refrigeration, hospitality commercial refrigeration, and process cooling.

JK with decades of experience in system integration, integrates the world's top in class European refrigeration machineries, offering premium optimal, green value-added solutions