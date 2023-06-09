Dubai: D&B Properties, one of the leading real estate companies in Dubai, is delighted to announce its upcoming exclusive real estate roadshow in Madrid, Spain. The event will take place at the prestigious Relais & Châteaux Heritage Madrid Hotel on June 10th and 11th. This roadshow aims to assist investors based in Spain in navigating the thriving Dubai real estate market.



Following successful roadshows in China and across Russia just last month, D&B Properties continues its global outreach by bringing its expertise and extensive portfolio of properties to the Spanish market. The roadshow offers Spanish investors a unique opportunity to explore the potential of investing in Dubai, a city renowned for its dynamic real estate sector and attractive investment opportunities.



The two-day event will feature a series of informative sessions and engaging presentations by D&B Properties' experienced real estate professionals. Attendees will have the chance to learn about the latest market trends, investment strategies, legal frameworks, and the diverse range of properties available in Dubai. The roadshow will also provide a platform for networking, enabling attendees to connect with industry experts, fellow investors, and key stakeholders.



"D&B Properties is excited to bring our real estate roadshow to Madrid," said Adham Younis, Group CEO of D&B Properties. "We understand that investing in overseas markets can be challenging, and our goal is to support Spanish investors in making informed decisions when it comes to the Dubai real estate market. With our deep understanding of the Dubai market and our extensive portfolio of prime properties, we aim to empower investors to capitalize on the abundant opportunities Dubai offers."



D&B Properties has established itself as an award-winning and trusted real estate agency in Dubai, renowned for its extensive portfolio that encompasses luxury apartments, villas, commercial spaces, and exclusive developments. With a profound understanding of the local market dynamics and an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer service, D&B Properties has been a steadfast partner for investors and homebuyers alike in their quest for finding their perfect properties for almost a decade.



Investors and individuals interested in attending the Madrid roadshow are encouraged to register their interest in advance by visiting the official D&B Properties website at https://events.dandbdubai.com/spain-roadshow-2023/ . Spaces are limited, and registration will ensure priority access to the event and exclusive benefits.

About D&B Properties

With nearly a decade’s experience in the UAE Real Estate market, D&B Properties is an acclaimed, award-winning firm and one of the leading brokerage companies in Dubai. Our success is defined by the gratification of our clients and the milestones we have achieved since 2015. We have been recognized as the ‘Top Broker of Emaar’ in six consecutive years and have made premium collaborations with leading developers - such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Properties, DAMAC, SOBHA - and listing platforms - such as houza, Bayut, Property Finder, and Yalla Deals. For more details visit - https://dandbdubai.com/



Follow D&B Properties on:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dandbdubai

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dandbdubai

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/dandbdubai

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dandbdubai

