Inclusive fun cycling experience through traffic-free streets in Dubai for everyone aged 13 and above, with a shorter 12KM distance option also available

Enter at www.cyclechallenge.ae for only AED 95

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, the highly anticipated Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge returns for its 15th edition on 22nd and 23rd February 2025, transforming Expo City Dubai – Al Forsan Park into a vibrant family-friendly celebration of cycling.

As the momentum from the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30 continues to inspire residents to embrace a more active lifestyle, this is the perfect time for cycling enthusiasts to build on their fitness journey or start afresh in the New Year with the 35KM Outride. Dubai’s active community, from fitness newbies to seasoned cyclists, can enjoy the thrill of pedaling through the city on fully closed roads, free from the usual hustle of traffic. This rare, car-free experience offers a unique opportunity to explore the city’s sights from a new perspective, making every kilometer feel less like exercise and more like a scenic adventure.

The Outride is perfect for a fun-filled Saturday- designed to be a day of pure, family-friendly fun. Youngsters, grandparents, and everyone in between are invited to join, with an alternate 12KM route available for those who prefer a lighter, relaxed pace to soak in the morning festival atmosphere. The route welcomes everyone, whether new to cycling or just in it for the fun, and entry is at an affordable price of AED 95, including a medal, a certificate, and post-ride treats at the Eat Well Live Well village,

courtesy of Spinneys and its partners. After the ride, participants can unwind with delicious bites, upbeat music, and a festival-like village to round out the celebration.

The event also encourages riders to bring their personality along for the ride. Cyclists are invited to decorate their helmets, accessorize their bikes, and dress in colorful attire – with chances to win various prizes. With lively music and energizing activations along the route, Expo City Dubai will come alive as friends, families, and colleagues ride together, each adding their own flair to the morning’s celebrations.

From morning until afternoon, the 35KM Outride offers an inclusive, energizing space where cyclists of all ages and backgrounds can gather to celebrate wellness, community, and the simple joy of riding together. Whether riding solo, with family, or with a team, each participant adds to the colorful tapestry of Dubai’s lively cycling scene – residents are encouraged to come join this cycling carnival, make memories, and experience the city like never before.Top of Form

Held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, Spinneys and Dubai 92, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is one of the Middle East’s premium roads cycling races, regularly attracting thousands of riders from all over the world.

For more information or to register for the events, visit www.cyclechallenge.ae.

What: Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge 35KM Outride

Where: Expo City Dubai

When: 22nd February 2025

Price: AED 95

Where To Register: www.cyclechallenge.ae.

