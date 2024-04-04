Dubai, UAE: - Following the success of its inaugural event in Palm Beach in 2022, the Crypto Polo Cup is set to debut in Dubai on April 20, 2024, subsequent to TOKEN2049 Dubai. Hosted by Luna PR, the award-winning public relations and marketing agency, the event will unite world-class Polo players to compete on the pristine fields of the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club.

As one of the world's oldest team sports, known as the “The Sport of Kings,” Polo combines horsemanship and strategy. Crypto Polo Cup aims to unite the web3 revolution with the prestige of Polo while bringing together the biggest names in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries in the region. The private event caters to a carefully curated guest list of high-profile entrepreneurs, investors, family office representatives, crypto founders, investors, entrepreneurs, and venture capitalists, with Oobit and Ghaf Capital confirmed as the 2024 event partners.

“The purpose of the event has always been to connect the Web3 world with traditional industries, creating a platform for ideas and partnerships to come to life. Dubai has always been a must-destination for the Crypto Polo Cup for multiple reasons. Dubai has grown into a strategic global hub situated in the centre of all continents. Moreover, Polo is not just another sport in the United Arab Emirates but rather a cultural phenomenon ingrained in local history. Dubai has been home to Luna PR’s headquarters for several years - and we continuously strive to bring meaningful impact to the local community.” said Nikita Sachdev, Founder & CEO of Luna PR.

Feras Al Sadek Partner at Ghaf Capital, said: "For the past 18 years, my primary respite from reality has been found in the pursuit of equestrian activities, particularly horse riding and Polo. With a strong passion for web3 and blockchain technology, I have been particularly interested in the potential intersection of Polo and web3. As a trailblazer in the realm of web3 within the region, Crypto Polo Cup marks a significant milestone as the first of its kind in the MENA region. The audience and community can anticipate a compelling and groundbreaking experience. I am eager to witness Ghaf Capital Partners emerge as an early supporter, reflecting our commitment to pioneering initiatives."

Beyond the high-level Polo tournament and networking opportunities, the event promises to be a luxury occasion offering a curated F&B experience, a glamorous fashion show, live music, and more.

About Luna PR

Nikita Sachdev founded Luna PR in 2017, and it quickly became an award-winning advising, marketing, and public relations agency. As a full-stack digital marketing agency with dozens of clients across the globe and with the use of its highly skilled team, Luna PR helps upcoming and established blockchain and crypto projects reach their full potential. To learn more about Luna PR and its services, visit its website, X and Instagram.

About Crypto Polo Cup

The Crypto Polo Cup is a first-of-its-kind event that combines the Web3 revolution with the prestige of Polo, bringing together the biggest names in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries. The invite-only event is set to take place multiple times a year in the world’s hottest crypto spots — Miami, Austin, Dubai, and Singapore. To learn more about the Crypto Polo Cup, visit its website, X, and Instagram.