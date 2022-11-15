Crypto Oasis will be the official regional partner for Decipher 22, the annual Algorand ecosystem conference

Decipher brings together web3 developers, founders, investors, community for networking and thought leadership sessions, plus hands-on workshops and mentoring

The event will kick off on November 28th at Madinat Jumeirah

DUBAI, UAE- (ACN Newswire) - Algorand Foundation, the organization dedicated to helping fulfill the promise of the leading carbon negative Layer-1 blockchain Algorand, has teamed up with the Crypto Oasis, the fastest growing crypto ecosystem in the world. The partnership will kick off with Crypto Oasis representing as the official regional partner for Algorand's annual flagship Decipher conference, which will take place in Dubai from the 28-30 of November at Madinat Jumeirah, and continue throughout 2023 with the Algorand Foundation as an official Crypto Oasis ecosystem partner.



Crypto Oasis is excited to bring its active and growing community to connect with the Algorand ecosystem at Decipher. The conference convenes the builders, founders, investors, and community deciphering the future on Algorand, creating a must-attend event for anyone interested in blockchain and the Web3 economy. This event reflects the overall development of the industry, as it brings together inspiring creators, skilled tech professionals, & seasoned experts with traditional industry backgrounds.



More than 120 speakers will participate in the conference across four stages and more than 60 sessions. Registrants will also be able to sign up for mentoring with blockchain leaders, learn to set up wallets and experience play-to-earn games, explore a high-end curated NFT art gallery, take part in hands-on workshops designed for developers and product leaders behind the Algorand protocol, and more.



On the morning of Nov. 30, there will be a special Women's Breakfast Club event from 8:30 am to 10:00 am, free and open to all women in the Web3 tech community.



"We are thrilled to be partnering with Algorand on this strategic level," commented Ralf Glabischnig, founder of Crypto Oasis. "Decipher will bring together Web3 communities to create an enabling environment for people looking to build and scale projects in the blockchain space. We expect this partnership to bring us one step closer to spreading blockchain adoption and awareness in the Middle East and beyond. As one of the first Layer-1 ecosystems to bring their flagship conference to Dubai, Algorand also gives testament to the growth and relevance of the community being built throughout the Middle East, which Crypto Oasis exists to support. The synergy is self-evident, and we are excited about all of the collaboration potential in the year ahead."



The partnership with Crypto Oasis will enable Algorand to gain exposure into the regional blockchain ecosystem - which is growing exponentially due in part to the welcoming spirit for innovation and disruption throughout the UAE and broader Middle East.



"We are excited to work with Crypto Oasis as our Regional Partner for Decipher, our Annual Algorand Summit, this 28-30 November. In addition, we will also be recognised as an Ecosystem Partner to Crypto Oasis for 2023 as we deepen our growth plans in the Middle East. We aslo recently hired our full-time Community Manager, Rayan Khalil, who will be our point of contact focused in developing the Algorand ecosystem in the region," said Jason Lee, Global Head of Community for the Algorand Foundation.

Learn more about Decipher and save your seat to attend at https://decipherevent.com/.

Learn more about Algorand and the Algorand Foundation at www.algorand.foundation/.

Learn more about Crypto Oasis at https://cryptooasis.ae/.