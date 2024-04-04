Dubai, UAE – The much-anticipated Crypto Fight Night (CFN) is set to take center stage at La Perle, Habtoor City, Dubai, marking the fourth instalment in the event's history and its biggest spectacle to date. As one of the fastest-selling events on Platinumlist.net, CFN is poised to set a new attendance record at La Perle, with over 1,400 attendees flying in from outside the UAE, showcasing its unparalleled global appeal.

Rahul Suri, co-founder of CFN and founder of Savy Promotions, expressed his enthusiasm for the event: "The excitement has been building in the UAE as well as with our large global audience. As Dubai-based entrepreneurs, it's an honour to have created the longest-running boxing promotion in the UAE drawing more than a thousand visitors to the city. With this event set to be the highest-grossing boxing show in the last two years, we endeavor to support local boxers and offer them an international stage. For grassroots boxing in Dubai, we are game changers. Having the World Boxing Council support us has only fueled our desire to deliver at the maximum level. The popularity of Crypto Fight Night in Dubai has been building up over three years, selling out each year and amassing over 100 million views online."

The event will also serve as the official partner of TOKEN2049, the world's largest crypto conference, with the weigh-ins scheduled to take place during the conference at Madinat Jumeirah. This collaboration underscores CFN's unique position at the intersection of sports and the crypto industry.

Attendees can look forward to three WBC professional titles being contested, featuring the UAE’s number 1 ranked pro boxer Jaider Herrera. Additionally, the world's only WBC Exhibition title will be up for grabs in a much-anticipated bout between viral crypto influencers Ansem and Barney.

CFN is excited to announce future events, including CFN Off-chain 1 in London on June 15th and CFN Off-chain 2 in Singapore on September 19th, further expanding the global footprint and continuing to innovate within the sports and crypto spaces.

Don't miss this epic night of boxing and entertainment, streamed live to a global audience, as CFN continues to redefine the boxing landscape in Dubai and beyond.

About Crypto Fight Night

Crypto Fight Night is the premier boxing event in the UAE, uniquely blending the worlds of boxing and cryptocurrency. Established in 2021, CFN has rapidly grown to become a key fixture in the international boxing calendar, supported by the World Boxing Council and attracting a global audience with its innovative approach to sports entertainment.