For the first time, CRP GULF will be exhibiting at IDEX 2023.

The event will be held at the ADNEC (Abu Dhabi National Convention Centre) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from February 20th to February 24th and CRP GULF will be setup at booth ST-028.

CRP GULF will show how CRP Technology’s Windform materials for professional 3D printing, which were originally developed for the motorsports industry, are now finding a diverse range of uses outside of the race track. CRP GULF and their highly knowledgeable staff will be displaying the latest 3D printed solutions for the Aerospace, Defense, and the most demanding industries.

Windform composite materials are used extensively in high-performing sectors due to their mechanical properties, and CRP GULF is the ideal technological partner for those who want to realize their projects, even the most extreme, in a short time using a state-of-the-art technology and innovative, high-performance, lightweight also resistant composite materials.

IDEX is one of the biggest defense and security exhibition in the region. Taking place biennially, it is the venue to display innovative technology, as it benefits an increasing number of international decision-makers from within the defence industry, governments, armed forces and military personnel.

IDEX is held under The Patronage of H.H Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan President Of The United Arab Emirates and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and is organised by Capital Events in association and with the full support of the Ministry of Defence.

