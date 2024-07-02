Dubai, UAE: As part of its vision and strategy to create a comprehensive cultural environment that combines learning and entertainment, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is organising a series of unique events in July. These events will range between discussion sessions, creative workshops, and literary and artistic evenings, to promote culture and knowledge among community members through diverse programs that meet the interests of all age groups.

The first event kicks off with Library Days, where the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library celebrates the birth anniversary of the world-famous writer Franz Kafka, taking the audience on a unique literary journey to showcase his most important works and literary ideas, which influenced world literature and left a rich legacy for humanity. This will be a great opportunity for attendees to discover the depth of his literary philosophy and how he dealt with existential issues through discussions and critical analyses that explore his influence on modern literature.

The library will also organise an evening entitled “Story and Poem” with artist Mazen Al-Natour and media personality Rawan Nasser. The event will feature poetic dialogues and sung poems from the collections of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in addition to readings of other stories and poems. They will be accompanied by a musical segment of playing and singing on the rababa instrument, to foster cultural interaction and contribute to reviving Arab literary heritage.

The Children’s Library will also be offering a reading workshop entitled “My Library”, to encourage reading among children and youth through fun interactive activities, and enable them to explore new worlds through books and develop their love of reading.

Additionally, the library will offer an interactive workshop called “The Art of Voiceover” with trainer Walid Al-Asbahi, to teach participants the basics of voiceover, performance improvement, and handling texts professionally.

As part of its Economy and Business program, the library will host Emirati entrepreneur Khalifa Al-Muhairi, who will hold a panel discussion entitled “Entrepreneurship in Technology”. The session will discuss the fundamentals of launching technology projects and how to tackle the challenges faced by new entrepreneurs, in addition to improving communication and building networks between participants, to contribute to developing the business environment and supporting entrepreneurs in the Emirati community.

The Children’s Library will also offer another reading and art workshop titled “My Garden”, where children will learn how to create their own miniature gardens using various art materials, in addition to learning about the types of plants and flowers that grow in gardens. The workshop aims to stimulate children’s artistic and environmental skills simultaneously.

In collaboration with the General Chess Federation and Culture in the UAE, the library will hold its first chess tournament on the occasion of World Chess Day. This event will be an ideal opportunity for participants to compete for the first place, and will bolster strategic thinking and mental skills among community members.

Furthermore, the library will host a grand concert entitled “The Eternal Light”, an interactive musical performance by artist Farah Farsi on the qanun. The performance will represent a story of love and peace, and include diverse musical pieces that take the audience into a spiritual and contemplative journey, as the music reflects themes such as homeland, love, motherhood, peace, joy, and humanity. The event aims to depict man’s love for everything around him and his eternal relationship with the Creator.

The library will also hold an interactive creative writing workshop about dialogue and description techniques in creative writing, by the writer Mohamed Khamees. The workshop will feature practical examples from Arabic literature, drama, series and films, allowing participants to develop their skills and enjoy a rich educational experience.

To continue the children’s events, the library will hold another children’s workshop entitled “My Favourite Magazine”, to teach children to creatively create and design their own magazines. During this workshop, children will also create paintings using newspapers and magazines, to allow for artistic expression and creative discovery in a fun and educational environment.

To celebrate International Friendship Day on July 30, the library will hold a cultural and entertaining event to promote the values ​​of friendship and cooperation among children, by asking children to invite their best friends to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, and discussing a book about friendship.