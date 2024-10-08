Dubai – With just a few weeks left, Cosmoverse 2024 is set to be a major event for the blockchain and crypto industry, taking place in Dubai from October 21-27. With an impressive list of speakers, expanded networking opportunities, and Hackmos, one of the biggest hackathons of the year, Cosmoverse 2024 will bring together developers, enterprises, institutions, and investors from all over the world—all in one of the most exciting tech hubs.

World-Class Speakers & Major Enterprises in Attendance

Cosmoverse 2024 will feature a notable group of speakers and attendees, including some of the most respected voices in the industry:

Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, CEO of AI - Dubai Economy & Tourism Department

Dr. Sameer Al Ansari, CEO of RAK DAO

Mert Mumtaz, CEO, Helius Labs

Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder, Polygon

Crypto Banter

Mustafa Al-Bassam, Co-Founder, Celestia

Nikita Sachdev, Founder & CEO, Luna Media Corporation

Guy Turner, CCO & Co-Founder, Coinbureau

Major projects like Ripple, Cardano, and key voices from the Bitcoin ecosystem will also join, making Cosmoverse 2024 a must-attend event for anyone interested in blockchain.

To add to the excitement, enterprises like Emirates and Telekom will participate in the event, creating a rare collaboration opportunity between crypto pioneers and established industry leaders.

Largest Hackathon in Dubai This Year

One of the big highlights of Cosmoverse 2024 is Hackmos, a hackathon expected to be one of Dubai’s largest this year. With more than 200 top developers from around the world joining, the hackathon will be a hotspot for new ideas and solutions in blockchain.

Cosmoverse laid the groundwork for this by hosting the Cosmos India Tour, visiting four cities to connect and onboard talented developers. Now, these developers and many others from local universities, such as students from the University of Sharjah, will gather at Hackmos to solve real-world blockchain challenges in an environment designed to inspire creativity, collaboration, and innovation.

Cosmos Ventures VC Track and Exclusive Executive Lounge for High-Level Networking Cosmoverse 2024 introduces Cosmos Ventures, a VC Track to help startups connect with top investors. The Pitching Competition will give selected projects the chance to present their ideas on the main stage, offering a great opportunity for funding and exposure. Another key feature is the Executive Lounge, which will support high-value networking among executives, investors, market makers, and validators. This exclusive space will offer VIP access, meeting opportunities, and VC Speed Dating—ensuring important conversations to drive the blockchain industry forward. These Executive Tickets, which also include access to the exclusive pre-event, are priced at $1,500.

Tracks to Explore the Latest in Blockchain and Integrated Side Events

Cosmoverse 2024 will have dedicated tracks on key topics like AI, Tokenization & RWAs, Gaming & NFTs, Interchain, and more. Each track will feature presentations, workshops, and discussions so attendees can explore the technologies shaping the blockchain industry.

Additionally, integrated side events like dYdX Day and Bitcoin Day will enhance the experience by focusing on specialized areas of blockchain—all within one venue for convenience.

Get Your Tickets Now

Late Admission Tickets are available for $299, giving you access to one of the most anticipated crypto events of the year. Executive Tickets for VIP Access and Pre-Dinner Invitation are priced at $1,500. Don’t miss out on a week of innovation and opportunity in Dubai.

-Ends-

About Cosmoverse:

Cosmoverse is one of the top conferences in the blockchain industry, bringing together leaders, enterprises, developers, and investors from across the globe. Since 2021, Cosmoverse has taken place in cities like Lisbon, Medellín, Istanbul, and now Dubai—continuing its mission of collaboration, innovation, and pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology.

Find us at: Twitter/X | Website