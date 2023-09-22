He called for alignment around COP28's key messages to ensure successful outcomes at the High-Level Events during the conference in the UAE.

Dr. Al Jaber attended a Youth Ambition Majlis, reflecting the COP28 Presidency's commitment to engaging with youth and their fundamental role in the conference's success.

During the 3rd High-Level IEA Dialogue, he stressed the need for a practical roadmap to shape a fossil-free energy future and decarbonize existing infrastructure.

The President-Designate also participated in a discussion with COP28 Ministerial Pairings, stressing that their actions before COP28 would enhance negotiations and lead to ambitious and balanced outcomes.

New York: The COP28 UAE President-Designate attended the important Global Stocktake Ministerial, International Energy Agency Dialogue and Youth Ambition Majlis on Day 4 of UN General Assembly as he continued to advance his Presidency’s Action Agenda and engaged with world leaders to drive progress at COP28 in the UAE.

At the GST Ministerial, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber delivered a call to action, urging ministers to address the pressing issues that will shape a transformative outcome at COP28.

Among the attendees were His Excellency Sameh Hassan Shoukry, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, SB Chairs, Her Excellency Shamma Al Mazrui, COP28's Youth Climate Champion, and several other important officials.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Al Jaber reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the negotiating process leading to the first-ever Global Stocktake in November and expressed confidence that Parties would reach a transformative outcome that addresses existing gaps and outlines necessary actions to leave no one behind.

The COP28 President called for alignment around COP28's key messages to ensure successful outcomes at the conference in the UAE starting on 30 November.

The COP28 Action Agenda outlines a comprehensive four-step plan to tackle the climate crisis. It includes fast tracking a just and orderly energy transition; fixing climate finance; focusing on people, lives and livelihoods, and underpinning everything with full inclusivity.

Later in the afternoon, the COP28 President-Designate attended the Youth Ambition Majlis, reflecting the commitment of COP28 leadership to engage with youth. This important gathering included H.E. Al Mazrui, delegates from the International Youth Climate Delegate Program, and YOUNGO Representatives.

H.E. Al Mazrui also addressed the Majlis and spoke about how the climate agenda of the new UN Youth Office will empower youth climate action and connect with the COP process.

Following this, Dr. Al Jaber participated in the important 3rd High-Level Dialogue organized by the IEA, which had the presence of Fatih Birol, its Executive Director.

Dr. Al Jaber emphasized the need for a pragmatic energy roadmap, including fossil fuel-free systems and decarbonization. He urged a substantial financial commitment, highlighting the long-awaited $100-billion promise to the Global South.

In the evening, he also participated in a roundtable discussion with Ministerial Pairings for COP28. The attendees included UNFCCC Executive Secretary, Simon Stiell; Chair of the SBI, Ambassador Nabeel Munir; Chair of the SBSTA, Harry Vreuls; and Ministerial Pairs: H.E. Barbara Creecy of South Africa and H.E. Dan Jørgensen of Denmark (Global Stocktake); H.E. Grace Fu of Singapore and H.E. Espen Barth-Eide of Norway (Mitigation); H.E. Maisa Rojas of Chile and H.E. Jennifer McAllister of Australia (Adaptation); and H.E. Yasmine Fouad of Egypt and H.E. Steven Guilbeault of Canada (Means of Implementation).

He also had bilateral meetings with Maroš Šefčovič, Executive Vice President of the European Union, Han Hwa-jin, South Korea’s Minister of Environment and Amos J. Hochstein, US Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure & Energy Security.

During the day, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion H.E. Razan Al Mubarak also delivered a keynote address at the World Biodiversity Summit and urged establishing science-based targets for both nature and climate while boosting investments in nature-based solutions.

Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, COP28 Director-General, participated in a Regional Ministerial Roundtable on Migration, Environment, and Climate Change in the Asia Pacific, and emphasized COP28's core focus on people's well-being and shared insights at the Foreign Policy Energy Forum about COP28's vision, action plan, and progress.

-Ends-