Dubai, UAE – Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a global enterprise leader in data management across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, welcomed hundreds of industry executives, experts, and technology specialists at its Connections event in Dubai which took place at the Museum of the Future.

The event saw the largest ever representation from many areas of the data protection and management supply chain to a Commvault Connections event in Dubai. This edition drew major attendance from the technology community, who had the opportunity to network with their peers while learning about the latest trends and solutions in data management, Ransomware protection, and digital transformation across the region.

The latest edition of Commvault Connections on the Road covered a wide range of topics, including fortifying data against Ransomware with Cyber deception and AI; hybrid cloud; digital transformation and sustainability; data backup and recovery and more. The event included a wide range of activities and discussion sessions in which a group of experts and industry leaders participated, including Yahya Kassab, Commvault Senior Director & General Manager in KSA & Gulf; Ahmad Almulla, a leading Digital Advisor who works with board of Directors, CEOs, and CIOs on IT strategy, cyber security, and IT governance; Ranjit Rajan, Vice President, Research, Middle East, Turkey & Africa, IDC; Mohammad Al-Jallad, Hewlett Packard Enterprise CTO & Director - UK, Ireland, Middle East & Africa.

Fady Richmany, Regional Vice President & General Manager, SEEMEA, said: ”Connections on the Road in Dubai this year was a resounding success and a fantastic platform to outline future strategies and trends in data management and protection. I would like to say thank you to everyone who attended the event, including our partners, sponsors and speakers who all contributed significantly to this edition. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with all our stakeholders and accelerating digital transformation for many years to come.”

Mohammad Al-Jallad, Hewlett Packard Enterprise CTO & Director - UK, Ireland, Middle East & Africa said: “It was a pleasure for HPE to be one of the sponsors for the Commvault Connections on the Road event in Dubai and showcase the future of data storage. HPE & Commvault have a long-established history working together as strategic partners and have brought to market solid joint solutions delivering exceptional value for our customers. We look forward to strengthening our partnership and contributing jointly to the development of the regional industry and its capabilities in order to speed the process of digital transformation, which will boost the region's economy at many levels”.

Ranjit Rajan, Vice President, Research, Middle East, Turkey & Africa, IDC said: "As data grows at a rapid pace and is distributed across silos such as the core, the edge, cloud IaaS and PaaS, secondary datacenters, and so on, data management strategies become critical, and they can make or break the IT modernization required for business success. Data loss from SaaS environments, particularly through ransomware, is becoming a major worry as cloud SaaS use expands to support digital business. As a result, ransomware resilience and data protection will quickly become enterprise-wide strategic priorities."

Rehan Shahid - Regional Head Channel & Alliances, Hitachi Vantara Middle East & Pakistan said: “Hybrid Cloud is transforming the Middle East's digital landscape by bridging the gap between on-premises infrastructure and the cloud's limitless potential. If you are a Day 1 customer considering moving to the cloud or a Day 2 customer who is currently in the cloud, workloads will eventually re-balance in two ways. First, Mission Critical Workloads will run in On-Premise / Co-Locations due to their greater bandwidth, performance, and security needs, and second, Good Enough Workloads will run on the Cloud in an optimized and cost-effective way.”

The event agenda included a panel discussion titled "Digital Transformation, Data Growth and Sprawl, and Data Management," moderated by Ranjit Rajan, with speakers including Mohammed Al Rais, Director of IT, ENOC; Abdulla Ali AlMadani, CEO and Partner, Quantum IT Consultancy Services; and Matar Almehairi, Chairman, MEERANA. In addition to a very informative seminar titled "The Future of Humans - Human 2.0: Upgrading Our Internal Systems for the Digital Age" delivered by John Sanei, Keynote Speaker and Futures Strategist.

Commvault has extensive experience in the Middle East region, having worked with key organizations including MEEZA, Bein Sports, Al Jazeera, Emirates Steel, Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality in UAE.

About Commvault

Commvault is a worldwide leader in delivering data readiness, enabling customers to intelligently manage data with solutions that store, protect, optimize and use data. Commvault software automates mind-numbing IT tasks and makes data work harder for customers— so they can gain invaluable insights for their businesses. Commvault solutions work across cloud and on-premises environments, leveraging the digital tools and procedures already in use. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.